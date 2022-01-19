The future of ESGTech: Goal 9





Build resilient infrastructure, promote inclusive and sustainable industrialization, and drive innovation. This is an excerpt from Finextra’s The Future of ESGTech 2022 report.

Focus Goal 9.3: Increase access to financial services, including affordable credit, and their integration into value chains and markets, especially for small industries and other businesses in developing countries.

Improving financial services for SMEs under SDG 9 faces a significant setback as a result of Covid-19, and as a result, small industries continue to face existing challenges, according to the United Nations. .. Still, the potential to bring innovative technology to developing regions is optimistic.

Much of the world is far from leveraging these technologies, and enabling investment access to build sustainable infrastructure truly improves SME performance in developing markets. Is essential to. According to a recent report by the United Nations Task Force on Digital Finance for the Sustainable Development Goals, digital finance is an effective way to accelerate this improvement and already has access to millions of financial services around the world. It is expanding.

Not only does digital finance work to formalize millions of people already engaged in the informal economy, mobile money accounts are a source of financial health, social safety nets, and small savings. You can open the door to formalization, and micro-insurance.

In developing countries, the United Nations has found that 34% of small industries benefit from loans or credit lines, which can be integrated into local and global value chains. Banks, mobile operators, digital platforms and fintech start-ups are using big data to increase access, reduce credit costs, reduce application times and replace existing debt refinancing, according to a UN Task Force report. It also explains that it provides a means. The report added that the study showed that as a result of digitally enhanced scoring, all customer segments received 27% more loan approvals at 16% lower interest rates. In addition, digital finance in developing countries tends to increase savings behavior.

The Mastercard Farmer Network is part of a company’s broader commitment to financial inclusion to connect 1 billion people to the digital economy by 2025, a platform for digitizing markets, payment workflows and farmers’ financial histories within the agricultural sector. is. Deployed in East Africa and India, this platform is designed to support smallholders essential to developing countries around the world.

Mastercard expanded this initiative in 2021 to partner with Lawrence Dale AgroProcessing India to launch the LEAF Farmer Network, leveraging technology backed by human intervention to improve the lives of Indian farmers and India. Solved the issue of transparency in rural ecosystems in India.

In 2021, Citi announced that it would work with UNSDG by allocating $ 1 trillion to sustainable financing by 2030 and allocating half of it to the transition to low carbon. The remaining $ 500 billion goes to other SDGs such as education, affordable housing, healthcare, economic inclusion, community finance, international development finance, racial diversity and gender equality. Banks claim that infrastructure investment has enormous social needs. Infrastructure investment has the ability to improve the lives of people living in poorly serviced areas and stimulate the local economy.

Citi will need to invest $ 59 trillion in global infrastructure over the next 15 years and aims to fund and invest directly in infrastructure in cities and communities around the world. Banks say they will work with clients and partners to develop technology-driven solutions that extend access to safe and relevant financial services to bank-less, bank-less small business owners around the world. increase.

Specifically, the Citis Inclusive Finance initiative supports SDG Target 9.3, which aims to increase access to financial services for small businesses, especially in developing countries, to facilitate value chain and market integration. I am. In 2017, banks launched the Tech for Integrity (T4I) Challenge. This is a global open innovation contest for crowdsourcing technology solutions that address integrity, transparency and corruption issues, and Citi is currently working with government and regional networks to develop technology-driven solutions. doing. To these challenges.

Action in 2022: Provides access to investments that enable the construction of sustainable infrastructure and improve SME performance in developing markets.

