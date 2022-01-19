How 5G collided with aviation equipment invented in the 1920s





The innovations that helped pilots fly fighters during World War II are now airlines and AT & T and Verizon over 5G, an innovative service aimed at accelerating mobile devices. It is at the center of the controversy between.

The clashes have been around for years and have come to mind in the last few weeks. AT & T and Verizon agreed on Tuesday to limit 5G near the airport. The airline warned that potential interference from 5G could cause a critical device on the plane to malfunction, forcing it to cancel the flight. Many international airlines canceled flights to the United States on Tuesday, despite airport restrictions, but some of those flights have been restored.

The device in question is a radio altimeter. Originally developed in the 1920s, it still plays an important role in airplanes and helps pilots determine the altitude of the jet and its distance from other objects. On some planes, altimeter readings are sent directly to an automated system that can operate without input from the pilot. As aviation experts explain, the 5G systems used by AT & T and Verizon operate at frequencies similar to those used by altimeters.

Diana Furchtgot Ross, a former Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Transport, who is in charge of researching new technologies, said he didn’t want to board an airplane landing with the altimeter inoperable. She added that aviation regulators are correct in raising concerns about 5G and are taking appropriate steps to ensure safety.

However, telecommunications experts say that 5G poses little or no risk to altimeters, and the aviation industry has taken years to prepare for little risk. It’s pretty clear that science is hard to abolish the laws of physics, Tom Wheeler, a former Federal Communications Commission chairman, wrote in an article at the Brookings Institution in November, where he was an FCC engineer. Worried that said he couldn’t find the real cause.

What are aviation safety experts worried about?

The altimeter was patented by Lloyd Espenseed, a prolific inventor who worked for more than 40 years at AT & T’s renowned research arm, Nokia Bell Labs. This device works by transmitting radio waves to locate the plane with respect to the ground and other objects.

If the altimeter wave does not bounce due to 5G interference, or is indistinguishable from other nearby waves, the altimeter may give incorrect readings or may not work at all. A safety system that relies on an altimeter.

For example, if the altimeter is malfunctioning, you can prevent the airplane’s computer from alerting the pilot to a phantom obstacle or the system alerting the pilot to a real threat.

Helicopter Association International held a webinar for members on 5G interference last week. One of the panelists was Seth Frick, a radar system engineer at Honeywell Aerospace. This engineer manufactures altimeters for many aircraft, including his own military helicopter. Flick said Honeywell was testing 5G interference and found a variety of errors, from altimeter noise to no readings being provided.

Flick is a webinar and I’m not sure if it can be said that there is no interference at all.

Pilots tend to rely on altimeters, for example if the field of view is restricted by fog. However, they are not used in most landings. As a result, some wireless experts have dismissed aviation industry concerns as a hyperbola. In addition, wireless experts say that most modern altimeters should be able to eliminate interference.

Tim Farrar, a wireless industry consultant who considered this issue, understands why it is a bigger concern. But I’m still not sure you’ll see the interference.

Can a failed altimeter cause other problems?

One of the biggest concerns of aviation safety experts is that altimeter malfunction due to interference can lead to a series of mistakes by automated systems and pilots. Such errors played a key role in two fatal accidents involving the Boeing 737 Max, with regulators landing the plane for nearly two years in 2019.

Has been updated

January 19, 2022, 3:31 pm Eastern Standard Time

This will make everyone more cautious about the impact on highly automated aircraft due to the problems that automation systems have caused on the 737 Max, Farah said.

Some experts said they were most worried about 5G interference with the Boeing 787. This is a larger plane normally used on long international flights.

The altimeter is an important part of the 787’s landing system, turning on a reverse thruster that slows down the plane when it lands. Lemme said the Boeing patent suggests that the functionality is fully automated. The weight-triggered 787 landing gear brakes continue to function, as do wing spoilers that are only partially controlled by altimeter readings. But without reverse thrusters, Rem said it would be difficult for pilots to stop the plane before reaching the end of the runway.

You absolutely could have some planes running on the runway, he said.

Boeing did not respond to requests for comment.

Friday’s FAA issued a notice that it has detected anomalies that 5G interference can affect many 787 automated systems, regardless of weather or approach. The presence of 5G C-band interference can result in poor deceleration performance, increased landing distance, and runway range of motion, the agency said. This notice covers 137 787s in the United States and more than 1,010s worldwide.

Why haven’t these concerns been addressed before?

The decision by AT & T and Verizons to temporarily limit new 5G networks within two miles of the airport needs to address many of these safety concerns, at least for now. However, the launch of 5G has been going on for years, raising questions about why airlines, FAAs, radio companies, and the FCC did not resolve them early.

Furchtgott-Roth said previous warnings from aviation experts were ignored. She said in December 2020 that the Ministry of Transport sent a letter to the National Telecommunications Information Administration warning that allowing 5G to operate in the proposed frequency band would cause problems with flight safety systems. Said. She said the letter was never passed to the FCC and the radio company.

Instead, the FCC relied on its own investigation to resolve 5G safety concerns and proceeded with the planned auction. In February, carriers bid over $ 80 billion to use that portion of the 5G radio spectrum.

Wireless operators have the right to expect a return on their investment, Farchtgot Ross said. However, you should be very pleased that FAA has taken a strong stance to ensure the safety of people.

Still, radio experts, including some FCC officials such as Commission Republican Brendan Carr, have warned FAA and airlines that 5G interference poses no safety risks. Will be rejected.

What happened now?

Furchtgott-Roth, a transport economics professor at George Washington University, said each plane model needed to be tested to completely solve the problem. Kant says the new one works and the old one doesn’t. In some cases, the opposite is true. The FAA states that it has already cleared 62% of the US commercial fleet.

The aviation industry is working on a new standard for radio altimeters to address 5G interference and other issues. However, these standards will not be released until October and will only apply to new altimeters. The FAA approved five models of altimeters as 5G compliant last week, but the approval is based on a combination of altimeter and planar models, and no altimeter has been approved for use with the 787.

The most likely solution is to replace the altimeter, said former Boeing engineer Rem, adding that it could take years.

Altimeter upgrades can cost billions of dollars. Airlines don’t want to bear that burden, nor do wireless companies.

In an article at the Brookings Institution, former FCC Chair Wheeler outlined three potential sources of funding. The government can use a portion of the $ 82 billion it received by selling 5G frequencies to wireless companies. The wireless industry may be forced to pay extra for the use of these frequencies. Or, long knowing that 5G is coming, the aviation industry may be forced to pay for upgrades.

A more direct solution is to make the temporary restrictions imposed by AT & T and Verizon on 5G networks near the airport permanent. Alternatively, the operator can reduce the strength of the 5G signal near the airport, or redirect the antenna in a way that limits or eliminates the impact on the plane. These options probably reduce the usefulness of 5G networks in these areas and may not be available to people living within the buffer zones of certain airports.

The solution should be negotiated between the airline and the FAA on the one hand and between the radio company and the FCC on the other. However, the two camps have very different views on the issue, and it may be difficult to reach an agreement, said the senior vice president of public knowledge, a research and advocacy group funded by AT & T and Verizon. Harold Feld said.

The assumptions about how the altimeter and the 5G tower interact from each side in the real world are fundamentally different, he said.

