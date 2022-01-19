Texas Attorney General takes Google to court for fraudulent trading practices on Pixel smartphones





Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is discussing a multi-state proceeding claiming that Google’s app store is exclusive.

First on Fox: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a proceeding against Google alleging that he used a “misleading endorsement” for a product that wasn’t available at the time of the ad.

Paxton filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking a temporary and permanent injunction and civil penalties against Google for past misconduct regarding potentially misleading advertising on Pixel 4 smartphones.

“Google has scammed Texas consumers by blatantly creating false ads, scripting and paying,” Attorney General Paxton told the FOX business exclusively. “Repeat, Texas consumers have been the victims of this big tech giant for this latest illicit activity. Google should be held accountable and this conglomerate is in Texas. Make sure you don’t exceed the law. “

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton holds a press conference. (Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc / Corbis via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Google announced October 2019 through iHeartMedia in the Dallas Fort Worth and Houston markets, including personal testimony from radio DJs, even though the phone hasn’t been released yet and no DJ was using the phone. It is said that the advertisement was delivered to. Both DFW and Houston are the top 10 media markets in the United States.

A Google spokesperson told FOX Business that the company “considers complaints, but AG’s allegations seem to misrepresent what happened here.”

The central Google Pixel 4 smartphone was filmed at a product launch event in New York on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. (AP Photo / Craig Rattle)

A Google spokeswoman, Jose Castaneda, said:

The Pixel 4 was announced on October 15, 2019 and entered the US market on October 24, 2019. According to the lawsuit, some DJs recorded the ad on October 21st.

Mountain View, CA-October 28: Google Headquarters is located in Mountain View, CA, USA on October 28, 2021. (TayfunCoskun / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In one sample of the script, the Pixel 4 is DJ’s “favorite phone camera,” emphasizing the nightsight mode of the phone, claiming that DJ took “all studio-like pictures.” I am.

“The new voice-launched Google Assistant, which can handle multiple tasks at once, also helps me get the job done,” he said, even though he hadn’t used the phone at all before the ad appeared. DJ insisted.

Signed on October 13, 2017 at iHeartMedia’s local headquarters in the South of Market (SoMa) district of San Francisco, California. (Photo courtesy of Smith Collection / Gado / Getty Images)

San Antonio-based iHeartMedia has expressed concern that ads may seem misleading to consumers, but Google refused to change courses and insisted on using “direct testimonials.” ..

A Google employee told iHeartMedia that it was “impossible” to give a phone call to a talented person at the time because the product was “not yet on the shelf.”

iHeartMedia is the largest radio station operator in the United States, with over 850 AM and FM radio stations nationwide. There are 72 stations in Texas alone.

The proceedings immediately follow a proceeding in Utah accusing Google and Facebook of colluding together by approving a secret transaction that gave Facebook an edge in an online advertising auction.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had to deal with the bad behavior of big tech companies,” Paxton said in a press release. “They aren’t beyond the law. I’ll ensure they’re held accountable for their misleading business practices.” “Google won’t continue to manipulate Texas consumers. Let’s do it. “

The proceedings seek financial relief in excess of $ 1,000,000.

