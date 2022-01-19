Analytics Insight Announces “10 Most Innovative CTOs to Watch in 2021”





San Jose, CA and Hyderabad, India-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Analytics Insight listed 10 of the most notable and innovative CTOs in its December-January 2021 magazine issue. This issue focuses on pioneering CTOs who are driving the revolution by putting technology implementation and business digitization at the forefront.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 futuristic technology leaders who are bridging the gap between business ideas and technology in a larger environment with digital trends. Combining business-savvy geniuses with tech visionaries, these exciting leaders take organizations to new heights. They will also evolve to play a more strategic role in the C Suite by becoming a sort leader in this area. This is a list of the top 10 most innovative CTOs that have created the list.

The cover story features Spandan Mahapatra, CTO of TCS’s High Tech and Professional Services Business Unit. Spandan promotes OKR with a special FTE global team of over 150 professionals. This includes enterprise architects, domain consultants, presales solutions teams, technology experts, and Cincinnati’s Business Solutions Lab, where he and his team leverage a comprehensive digital suite. Technology platform.

This issue features Anubhav Arora and Unmesh Srivastava as executives for the month.

Anubhav Arora: Anubhav Arora is the CTO of Fidelis Cybersecurity. Together with the team, Anubhav has made many advances, including patented engineering innovations, and has become an important player in the NDR space. He is responsible for the technology, product vision, and architecture of corporate cybersecurity solutions.

Unmesh Srivastava: Unmesh Srivastava is the CTO of P3 Health Partners. He believes that technology can solve all the major problems that exist in the modern world. While growing up, he was always fascinated by new trends and pursued engineering. But it was his experience that sent him to health care.

David Huang: David Huang is the CTO of BizPay. His vision is to help businesses maximize the value from technology. He has extensive experience in comprehensive technology and information management strategies in large corporations and start-ups in various sectors.

Anoop Muraleedharan: Anoop Muraleedharan is the CTO of Logic Plum. He coded and released his first website at the age of 15. Anoop developed its own software inventory and billing solution, which was later acquired by the company.

Eren Niazi: Eren Niazi is the CTO of Open Source Evolution LLC. He was a pioneer in the open source storage movement. At the age of 18, Ellen had a vision of a free world where all programmers would work together to unlock and develop disruptive technology.

Aristotle Balogh: Aristotle Balogh is the CTO of Airbnb. He oversees Airbnbs engineering and data science organizations. This includes leading corporate infrastructure, IT, information security teams, as well as core platforms such as Trust and Payments.

Bobby Murphy: Bobby Murphy is Snapchat, Inc. Co-founder and CTO of. He oversees the engineering and product development of the company. After graduating from Stanford University, he worked for Revel Systems as a software engineer for a year, covering Snapchats server billing.

Parag Agarwal: Parag Agarwal is the CTO of Twitter. His contributions on Twitter include leading efforts to make tweets more relevant on Twitter users’ timelines using the latest technologies such as AI to prevent the abuse of social networking platforms.

Andrew Lang: Andrew Lang is the Global CTO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. He is responsible for assessing new technologies and setting up and leading global technology strategies and shared services such as enterprise architecture and cloud computing.

In today’s ever-changing world, CTOs need to play a more dynamic role and set new goals that impact the organization technically and culturally. In this issue, Analytics Insight aims to lead the transformation initiative and recognize and celebrate the most innovative CTOs that streamline digitalization across the industry, said Adilin Beatrice, Associate Manager at Analytics Insight. increase.

Read their inspiring story here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net/.

