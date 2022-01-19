Pokemon Legend: Arceus leaks prior to official release





Welp, Pokemon Legend: Arceus seems to have leaked before the January 28 release date. Rendering of the new Pokemon and Pokemon forms will be available on social media on Wednesday, including what looks like the full PokDex and opening sequence of the new game. Nintendo seems to be removing the leak quickly, but the damage has already occurred. Images and videos are everywhere, and some leaks are already data mining the game.

Leaks are reportedly originating from a physical version of the game intended to be sold in retail stores.

[Warning: The following contains potential Pokmon Legends: Arceus spoilers.]

If you’re worried about spoilers, it’s a good idea to look away from this post and then go directly to Twitter to mute certain game-related keywords. Leaks are already trending there, and of course, Pokemon fans have an idea. The outstanding Pokemon looks like the new Hisuian form of Typhlosion, the final evolution of the starter Cyndaquil. (The other two evolutions of the starter have also been leaked.)

The big fire boy looks like he has experienced a lot. Typlosion looks sleepy. Probably Stoned. In general, it’s pretty lethargic.

In fact, Typhlosion isn’t the only one that seems to play video games too late. Goodra also looks like she has seen a better day.

Unfortunately for Nintendo and the Pokemon Company, such leaks are becoming more and more common in new releases of the series. Photos of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Strategy Guide were posted online prior to the 2019 release date of the game, and the Pokemon Company sued and settled those leakers. Nintendo also blacklisted the Portuguese website after leaking details of Sword and Shield online. More recently, Pokemon Brilliant Diamonds and Shining Pearls leaked in early 2021.

Last week, the Pokemon Company released a detailed gameplay preview showing a specific part of Pokemon Legend: Arceus, but the company was careful to cover up much. The 13-minute video focuses on new mechanics and gameplay features added to the franchise. We have taken up a lot of the new (old) Sinnoh region, which was once called the Hisuan region.

Pokemon Legend: Arceus is a past setting where Pokeballs are made of wood. Not surprisingly, an ancient mythical Pokemon called Arceus will appear, but you’ll also find other legendary Pokemon, including the power of nature that appears to have the addition of a new pink.

