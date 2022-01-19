Apple and Google claim that the proposed antitrust bill threatens user security





Both Apple and Google strongly oppose the possibility of adopting a set of antitrust bills currently under consideration by US lawmakers.

The bills in question are the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the OpenApp Markets Act. Both laws will be considered this week, each threatening to force two tech giants to comply with changes in US law surrounding app store exclusivity.

Specifically, the bill contains wording that forces Apple and Google to allow third-party alternatives to their respective Walled Garden mobile operating systems. Google does not completely restrict the installation of third-party apps, but it usually disables the installation of apps from sources other than the Play Store until the user disables the security settings. Apple, on the other hand, prohibits “sideloading” applications from sources other than its App Store.

The bill will also require that third-party billing options be allowed within app stores like Google and Apple.

The two companies claim that the required changes ultimately threaten the safety and security of users by allowing unknowing users to install potentially malicious apps. Apple professed this stance in a letter sent directly to lawmakers obtained by Bloomberg, and Google posted it in a public statement.

When Apple opens a third-party app sourcing option within iOS, “millions of Americans” are likely to suffer from malware attacks on mobile phones that would otherwise have been stopped. I predicted. Google expressed similar feelings, but also lamented that it claimed to have a chilling effect on its ability to innovate in the field of mobile apps.

In a statement obtained by CNBC, a spokesperson for Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and one of the creators of the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, argues that Apple’s complaint is unfounded. “The sideloading debate is actually a desperate attempt to maintain an app store monopoly, which is used to charge huge fees from competing companies.”

Meanwhile, the letter in support of Senator Klobshire’s proposal was written by a coalition of more than 40 tech companies, including privacy-focused organizations such as DuckDuckGo and The Tor Project, and well-known online commerce entities such as Yelp and Patreon. Posted.

The bill is currently scheduled to be marked up by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. They may see corrections and changes before they may be passed to the floor vote. Assuming they have reached that point, they are due to the controversial legislative atmosphere that the United States is currently in and the active lobbying of high-tech giants like Google and Apple against them. Can face a long and difficult process.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/apple-and-google-claim-proposed-antitrust-bills-would-threaten-user-security/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos