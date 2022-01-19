Adams orders the integration of urban technology agencies under one authority





New York City Mayor Eric Adams has great ambitions to innovate the way the city uses technology, and with moves that may help him achieve that, he has brought the city’s technology and IT agencies. It is integrated.

On Wednesday, Adams signed Enforcement Order 3 and transformed the existing Information Technology Communications Bureau into a new Innovation Bureau. This department oversees the operations of other existing institutions, including the Data Analysis Mayor’s Office and the Mayor’s Office. Chief Technology Officer, Information Privacy Mayor’s Office, New York City Cyber ​​Command, NYC 311, and Algorithm Management and Policy Office. The new Department of Innovation will be headed by Chief Technology Officer Matt Fraser and will report directly to the first Deputy Mayor.

The new office spearheaded projects involving MyCity, and Adams, along with other mayor’s technical suggestions, proposed a one-stop portal for New Yorkers to access the city’s services and profits. In a statement Wednesday, Adams understood how important it is to bring the city government into the 21st century, as he worked as a programmer at the New York Police Department before serving as a transit police officer. Today’s announcement ensures that all technology agencies are integrated under one voice and one leader.

The presidential directive is based on Adams’ appointment of Fraser as CTO at the end of last year. At the time of the appointment, Adams and Fraser hinted that urban technology and IT agencies could be the CTO’s key authority. (Previously, the CTO, DoITT, MODA, and other offices were all run separately.) What was happening under this was the city’s Information Technology Department and Telecommunications, Cybercommand, 311 and Fragments. Many of the services that have been turned into are pulling them all under a single office, Fraser told City & State in December. A presidential directive signed on Wednesday seems to make it official.

However, reorganization is not as easy as putting all these institutions under the new umbrella. Specifically, a presidential order will redesignate DoITT as the Bureau of Innovation. This will restructure the Data Analysis Department, Information Privacy Department, and New York Cybercommand as internal offices rather than outside the new Innovation Department. The order will abolish the role of Algorithm and Management Policy Officer, which was initiated by a presidential directive in 2019, but the new Department of Innovation will continue to provide guidance on how the city will use the algorithm.

In addition to leading projects like MyCity, Fraser added on Wednesday that the new office will be tasked with protecting the city’s tech assets, breaking the digital divide and building relationships with the tech sector. ..

Citizen engineers and other technology leaders have long sought to integrate urban technology functions, noting that the status quo is one of siled inefficiencies. New York City has a variety of technologies and IT resources, but it has been criticized for not fully deploying them or coordinating between different institutions and offices to provide effective services. I am. One of these recent examples is the glitchy deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine registration system last year, and the state was struggling as well.

Andrew Rasiej, founder of the Civic Hall and co-chair of the Adams Technology Transition Committee, welcomed the news. Finally, New York City has a well-organized structure, with one clear and competent leader leveraging technology to make the city more effective, efficient and responsible in providing services, while at the same time. We guarantee that you will be more secure both online and offline. Written in text in City & State.

Noel Hidalgo, Managing Director of the Civic Technology Organization Beta NYC, praised the reorganization and said it was the first time in a while. Coordination between city technical offices will also be needed to provide some of Adams’ key suggestions. To build the MyCity portal he wants, he needs a content management system that provides information from various institutions. You need a unified data flow. According to Hidalgo, he needs a simplified login system. If you have pooled resources that work between silos and ministries, these are all achievable tasks.

In a draft report last May, Cornell Techs Urban Tech Hub recommended the dissolution of the city’s Information and Technology Communications Bureau and the appointment of a deputy technical mayor to oversee all of the city’s technology agencies.

Adams did not say on Wednesday whether the integration of these seven technical institutions under the new subsidiary would involve a certain number of layoffs. Actually analyze the duplication of work. If we needed them, we would keep them, he said, saying civil servants were not their focus. Senior managers experiencing the move, that is our focus.

Protecting the city from cyber threats is also under the jurisdiction of the new office, as New York City Cyber ​​Command is included in the integration. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio suggested that cybersecurity should be one of the new mayors’ top priorities, Adams said. Ransomware and other cyberattacks have plagued municipalities in recent years. New York City agencies were no exception. The New York City Legal Department violated last year when an employee stole an email password. The New York Times reported that it was unable to implement multi-factor authentication, despite being mandated by the city.

