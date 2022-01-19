What is C-Band 5G? Verizon and AT & T are switching on in the U.S.





Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business

Next-generation wireless technology is even faster for 5G users in some parts of the country.

Telecom companies have deployed 5G networks across the United States over the past few years, providing an experience that arguably surpasses what 4G offers. But on Wednesday, Verizon and AT & T turned on the C-band 5G network. This is, as we know it, a set of important radio frequencies that supercharge the Internet.

Dimitris Mavrakis, Senior Director of Market Research Company ABI Research, said: “5G is also positioned as an enterprise service, so this upgrade could further drive plans for both carriers to support this domain.”

If the term C-band sounds familiar, it’s probably because it’s been the subject of a week-long battle between wireless operators AT & T and Verizon, the Federal Aviation Administration, and some airlines. AT & T and Verizon announced this week that they will once again postpone the launch of C-Band 5G at some towers at various airports across the country. This decision was made to the entire transportation and economy regarding concerns that airlines could interfere with the radar altimeter that airlines use to land with poor visibility with the newly activated C-band technology. It was done to warn of the disastrous consequences. (The airline estimates that there will be 1,000 flight interruptions daily after deployment).

The telecommunications industry lobby group CTIA previously said the concerns are unfounded, as problems have not occurred in 40 countries, including the UK, Australia and China, where 5G is already deployed. Still, the last minute delay is the latest road bump in the deployment of highly touted technology. There were flashy local launches by overwhelming users, community battles over where equipment could be installed, and plots about potential related health issues.

Despite the latest issues at the airport, AT & T and Verizon, which own CNN’s parent company, are rolling out C-bands in various cities. Here’s what you need to know:

What is a C band?

C-band refers to radio waves operating at midband spectral frequencies (3.7-4 GHz to be exact). It is considered the 5G “global” frequency around the world. Most global carriers have deployed 5G in this frequency band to provide wider bandwidth. This corresponds to higher system capacity at faster data rates.

Think of it as follows. If 3G is a two-lane highway and 4G is six lanes, 5G will convert it to 12 lanes. It handles this traffic and bandwidth growth without lag time, virtually allowing self-driving cars to handle all the information they need to make a life-or-death decision in an instant. Next-generation telemedicine and robotic surgery. (In 2019, a Chinese surgeon performed a liver transplant on an animal from 30 miles away by controlling a robotic arm that operates at 5G. Performing the same procedure on a 4G network is a mistake. Is more likely).

AT & T and Verizon’s previous 5G networks operated in the low band spectrum. It tends to provide good coverage, but the speed isn’t as impressive as 4G. Early deployments were based on previous versions of the 5G standard, which used 4G in combination with 5G.

AT & T and Verizon customers using 5G-compatible phones in these new radio areas can, for example, stream Netflix movies in 4K resolution or download movies in seconds. Since 5G has zero delay, it refers to the time it takes for a signal to travel from the phone to the network. People who access the network can play games that consume a lot of data and make heavy use of graphics without any problems. Waiting 30 minutes to download the latest version of your mobile phone operating system is a thing of the past.

AT & T and Verizon were one of the carriers who spent $ 81 billion to take advantage of the speed gains when the Federal Communications Commission auctioned the C-band spectrum. (T-Mobile also works in the mid-band spectrum, and I bought a C-band spectrum to use from next year.) According to Verizon, the C-band speed reaches about 1 gigabytes per second, about 10 times faster than 4G LTE. If it’s not obvious, it’s really fast.

Who can access the new network?

AT & T said in a blog post on Wednesday that it plans to introduce C-band 5G (called 5G + Network) in eight metropolitan areas across the United States from Wednesday and expand to more cities throughout the year. rice field.

According to the company, the network will run on 17 C-band capable phones, including iPhone 12 and 13 lines, Samsung Galaxy S21 5G models, and Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. After downloading the latest software updates to these phones, everyone in the 5G + market will see “5G +” at the top of the device when the network becomes available. AT & T subscribers with 5G plans will be able to use the network.

Meanwhile, Verizon said in another blog post on Wednesday that more than 1,700 US cities, including Chicago, Miami, Los Angeles, and New York, and more than 20 million, will make another 100 million people available to the new 5G ultra-wideband network this month. Said to be. Household. The carrier also supports phones such as 5G-enabled iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, and Google’s Pixel. We also announced a set of plans, including unlimited 5G mobile and home internet plans, that you will need to access your new network. If any plan’s 5G phone is detected on the network, a “5GUW” indicator will appear in the upper right corner of the device.

The point

C-band 5G availability appeals to everyone who currently owns a 5G-enabled smartphone, but deployment doesn’t affect the average consumer getting started. However, broader deployments will be launched that have the potential to further advance the 5G industry.

Still, airline and FAA concerns about safety need to be resolved. The Biden administration said on Tuesday that it would actively discuss with the FAA, Federal Communications Commission, wireless operators, airlines and aircraft equipment manufacturers to find a solution that could be deployed without sacrificing flight safety. rice field.

Bill Menezes, director of market research firm Gartner, said:

And consumers also have decent incentives. “Like these new radio waves, we expect full-throttle 5G to be light-years faster than the Wi-Fi we normally use at airports,” Menezes said. “Therefore, waiting for a flight or flight delay may not be too painful if we could stream better interactive games and 4K video in full quality more easily.”

