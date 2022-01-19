Google uses PayPal’s Goldberg to make payments





According to a report on Wednesday (January 19th) in Bloomberg, Google hired former PayPal Holdings executive Arnold Goldberg to oversee the payments department.

Goldberg was added by Alphabet Inc. And is driving more involvement in financial services, including a more active role in cryptocurrencies, said Bill Lady, Google’s commerce president and former PayPal Goldberg colleague. I am.

Although Google has been successful with Google Pay and its mobile wallets, the company has largely avoided cryptocurrencies.

In October, Google abandoned plans to launch a digital check and savings service called Plex rather than targeting specific partners and the entire consumer finance industry.

It wasn’t a bank, Lady told Bloomberg. We are not going to be a bank. Some past efforts have unknowingly stepped into those spaces.

Google Pay gained some traction in India, but struggled elsewhere, well below the standards set by Apple Pay. Google also doesn’t have its own credit card or financial product. Google does not charge a fee for transactions with mobile wallets, and Lady says it is likely that it will remain the same.

The company is working on additional payment features within its search and shopping services, showing users the entire set of financial services, he said. Our purpose is to help build connections. I was not a conflicting party.

Meanwhile, India’s online lender, Indifi Technologies, is working with Google to provide immediate financing to small merchants through Google Pay to give small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) access to working capital.

Sellers can see loan offers from Indifi in the Google Pay for Business app. You can complete your all-digital offering application by clicking on this app. Indifi uses API integration to evaluate a set of criteria and make instant credit decisions.

