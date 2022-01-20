New FTC and DOJ Antitrust Guidelines May Prevent Technology Mergers





The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), Washington’s major antitrust regulators, will jointly announce Tuesday and will consider merging Big Tech through another lens in the future. Was announced.

The two agencies held a joint press conference on Monday morning, announcing the start of a joint process to develop a horizontal merger or new guidelines between companies that may compete in the same market. (The agency uses a different set of guidelines to consider vertical integration of companies within the same supply chain).

Such guidelines could have been used, for example, by the FTC to decide to file a current proceeding against Facebook / Meta seeking to resolve past acquisitions of Whatsapp and Instagram by social networking giants. I have.

“This study, launched by the FTC and DOJ, aims to enable merger guidelines to accurately reflect the reality of modern markets and enforce the law against illegal transactions,” the FTC said. Chair Lina Khan said. Appointed by President Biden to chair the FTC last year, Kahn is the ideological leader and champion of Big Tech’s more aggressive regulation. She supports a more comprehensive way to measure the actual costs and impacts of technology mergers, including competition, labor and supply chain impacts.

Without giving details, Khan’s FTC has set a new guideline to use personal data to make money instead of directly charging consumers for services such as technology companies, especially Meta, Google and Amazon. It suggests that it may include tools for assessing acquisitions by companies. They are aggregated on the platform.

Khan’s Chief Economist, John Kwoka, said Monday that some of the digital market-related issues, such as data aggregation, were not “fully addressed” by the agency’s current horizontal merger guidelines issued in 2010. Stated.

“The last guideline issued 10 years ago did not have a special focus on technology,” said Joel Mitnick, a partner in the antitrust law and global litigation group of law firm Cadwalader. But technology is now a much larger part of the economy, and tech mergers are bigger and more important.

For services such as Google’s Gmail and Meta’s Facebook, the actual cost is personal data.

Mitnick points out that the guidelines are intended to reflect the experience of regulators dealing with specific industries. And FTC and DOJ have had considerable experience in the technology industry over the past five years, he says. “Some of the lessons learned in technology trading have resulted in professional analysis of network effects, free products, and the acquisition of vast amounts of data.”

Mitnick said FTC is currently trying to determine the role of consumer privacy in merger guidelines. For services such as Google’s Gmail and Meta’s Facebook, the actual cost is personal data. In effect, users pay with privacy. Also, regulators do not yet have consensus on how to factor privacy costs into the merger analysis.

Ultimately, the guidelines resolve that argument. The FTC and DOJ emphasize that they would like to discuss with various consumers and industry stakeholders before completing the guidelines.

Sympathetic ears

If the FTC or DOJ decides to block the merger, they must file a proceeding and prove the proceeding in court. In recent history, this has never been so easy. Since the 1970s, US courts have hesitated to thwart mergers that do not cause a clear price increase for consumers.

But the new guidelines may also change the way courts see technology mergers, Mitnick tells me.

“These guidelines change at most once every 10 years and are intended to include another 10 years of economic learning,” says Mitnick. “They have proved to be very influential in court in the past.”

Therefore, FTC and DOJ lawyers may be confident in filing a proceeding to prevent a merger if they feel more sympathetic in court.

Recognizing this change could cool the air for future technology mergers. As the risk of government intervention increases, it is possible for suitors to lose the time and money they have already invested in court, including due diligence, discovery, legal costs, and potential dissolution costs. Companies may decide that the risk of failure is more important than the benefits of success.

The FTC and DOJ press conference took place within hours of Microsoft’s announcement of its intention to acquire the gaming company Activision Blizzard for approximately $ 69 billion.

