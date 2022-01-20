This is why 5G is interfering with the plane





Over the past few years, telecommunications companies have deployed 5G networks across the United States to provide next-generation mobile data speeds. But on Wednesday, Verizon and AT & T turned on the C-band 5G network. This is, as we know it, a set of important radio frequencies that supercharge the Internet.

Unfortunately, the C band is near the frequency band used by aircraft radar altimeters. This is a device that tells the pilot how far the plane is from the ground and is essential for landing the plane with poor visibility.

The Federal Communications Commission auctioned the C-band spectrum to U.S. radio operators last year with $ 81 billion in sales, but airlines could have C-band technology interfere with pilot radar altimeters. Used to land in low visibility, warning that there are disastrous consequences for transportation and the economy as a whole. (The airline estimates that there will be 1,000 flight interruptions daily after deployment).

On Tuesday, Emirates, Air India, All Nippon Airways, Japan Airlines, Lufthansa and British Airways all announced some flight changes due to this issue. Some have added backflights or switched aircraft. Due to the length of these long haul flights, international airlines seem to have been surprised and had to act swiftly.

Domestic carriers also say they are monitoring the situation.

“Because the White House agreed with AT & T and Verizon yesterday, the industry group Airlines for America said in a statement Wednesday. [to delay 5G deployment at major airports]Thousands of flights at airports across the country ensure takeoff and landing safety. “

The FAA said in its own statement that it had cleared more planes to fly safely near the 5G tower, but “flying at some airports may still be affected.” ..

“Even with these approvals, flights at some airports may be affected,” FAA said. “FAA also continues to work with manufacturers to understand how radar altimeter data is used in other flight control systems. Passengers need to check with airlines for up-to-date flight schedules. . “

United Airlines said it expected “minor turmoil” on Wednesday, but said it was “happy that the Biden administration had compromised with AT & T and Verizon to avoid mass cancellations.”

What is going on about it?

Transport regulators are already concerned that the 5G version they plan to switch on could interfere with some aircraft equipment, and many aviation industry groups have said that federal regulators and wireless operators Despite the reassurance from, they shared those concerns. Aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus also weighed. So, in a letter in December, he warned Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg that the deployment of 5G would cause interference that could “negatively affect the safe operating capacity of the aircraft.” In low visibility conditions, you will need them otherwise. The new rules prevent pilots from landing using equipment alone, affecting more than 6,800 U.S. aircraft and dozens of aircraft manufacturers, so planes arrive at some airports in certain circumstances. You can prevent it from happening. Ask your wireless operator to further delay the already delayed 5G deployment. It was originally scheduled for December 5, 2021.

However, this issue was not completely resolved. That’s how we got to Snuff this week, airlines are rushing to rebook or cancel their flights. Next, AT & T, which owns CNN’s parent company WarnerMedia and Verizon, has pledged 11 hours to delay the deployment of 5G at some airports.

Whitehouse officials will talk to CNN on Tuesday and the government will talk to FAA, FCC, wireless operators, airlines and aircraft equipment makers to enable 5G deployment without sacrificing flight safety. Said to find.

However, Faye Malaki Black, head of the regional airline association, which represents airlines serving primarily the countryside of the United States, complained to Twitter that the RAA was not involved in any discussion. I did. She also said, “If the weather is below the minimum temperature, 0% of the fleet of regional airlines is allowed to make a poor visibility landing at an airport affected by # 5G. Today’s fine weather. Has saved rural areas of the United States from serious aviation service interruptions. “

The FAA only replied, “We are checking the test data of the altimeter used in the regional jet.”

At a press conference Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden told reporters: Private Citizenship … They have visibly government regulations, so what I did was from airlines until they could be more modernized to 5G people over the years. It is being pushed as hard as possible to hold up and obey what was requested, “he said, clearly referring to the altimeter.

However, Faye Malaki Black made a different tone in an interview with CNN. She said, “What was confusing was this kind of victorious dance on this deal, which was a big deal and the crisis was avoided. The crisis was not avoided. The crisis was avoided in urban areas. “.

Why is this happening in the United States instead of abroad?

Europe has deployed 5G without affecting aviation, in stark contrast to the anger that is occurring in the United States. The differences are in some important technical details.

European wireless operators have rolled out new 5G services in the 3.4-3.8 GHz spectral range. The United States is deploying 5G services in the spectrum of radio waves with frequencies from 3.7 to 3.98 GHz. This is a faster range and is a bit closer to the spectrum used by radar altimeters, 4.2-4.4. GHz.

And, according to FAA, it’s too close to comfort.

Other countries have also taken other mitigation measures to prevent interference, such as limiting the placement of 5G antennas near airfields and requiring the antennas to be tilted downwards to limit potential interference with aircraft. I’m using.

Nicholas Calio, President and Chief Executive Officer of Airlines for America, weighted CNN on how to solve problems in the United States. “The fix is ​​basically to identify the bandwidth, power consumption, antenna tilt, antenna placement,” he said. “There are mitigations that can be implemented, but they will take some time. Fixes can be made almost immediately on a tower-by-tower basis.”

Whose fault is it?

It’s not entirely clear.

AT & T and Verizon have identified much of the Federal Aviation Administration’s responsibilities in a statement Tuesday.

In a statement, AT & T spokeswoman Megan Ketterer said, “I’m dissatisfied with what FAA has done in nearly 40 countries: the inability to safely deploy 5G technology without interrupting aviation services. I urge you to expand to Lee. “

Verizon said in another statement, “FAA and our airlines have not been able to completely resolve 5G navigation around the airport, despite being safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries. Hmm. “

Emirates President Tim Clark blamed the structure of the US system, not chopping up what he considers to be a problem, saying, “This is the most misconducted and totally irresponsible thing I’ve seen in his aviation career. It’s one of those situations. “

He added that “risk and danger” should have already been evaluated.

Which airport will be affected?

do not understand. When the FAA issued an order in December, it contained a list of airports that needed to have a buffer zone for 5G. However, it is not clear whether AT & T and Verizon have delayed the deployment of 5G in all or part of these locations.

It’s also unclear how long we plan to delay deployment and whether we will eventually need to make changes to these antennas before turning them on.

What else do you know?

We still don’t know exactly what is preventing all these negotiations. Among the many voices at the table are the FCC, FAA, airlines, aircraft manufacturers, wireless operators, and trade associations, the nature of the current deadlock is not entirely clear. I don’t know who wants what. I don’t know if further testing is needed.

And perhaps the most annoying thing is not knowing when all of this will be resolved.

