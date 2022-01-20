Fortnite Dinosaurs: Klombos Guide Location





Our Fortnite Crombo and Clonberry Guide will show you where to find Crombo and Clonberry in the new Fortnite 19.10 patch.

The Fortnites 19.10 patch adds a giant dinosaur called Klombo or Colombo as AutoCorrect likes to enter on the island and the sloping towers come back. These gentle giants won’t attack you unless provoked, and if you tame them with Clonberry, they can even reward you with items.

Klombos Fortnite Where to find Klombo location maps and Klombo dinosaur spawn points. Graphics: Jeffrey Parkin | Source: Epic Games via Polygon

Krombo is a huge and noisy creature that cannot be overlooked. You will probably hear them long before you see them, or you may find them knocking down structures or trees. Being very large means that you tend to spawn in more open areas (not too close to named locations or landmarks).

I found Klombos in a location pinned to the Fortnite Klombos map above.

South of the Connie Crossing South Northeast Coast of the Daily Bugle Logjam Lumberyard North Coast Southwest, Greezy Grove South, Jones North Chongkers Speedway West

If you find more spawn points, please update the map above.

Where to find cronberries Look for blue raspberry bushes to find cronberries.Image: Epic games via polygons

Klombos’ favorite food is worthy, Klomberry. You can find cronberry bushes randomly scattered around the map, but you can usually find them near where you found the cronbo. Chromium berry bushes look like blue raspberries. As with any fruit or vegetable (and fungus), eating cronberries will restore your health a bit.

Haven sells you 25 gold bars of cronberries.Image: Epic games via polygons

You can also buy cronberries from NPC Haven at the 25 Gold Bar. You will find her southwest of the island west of the Chong Cars Speedway. Chromium berry bushes also tend to spawn nearby.

Feeding cronberries to the cronbo milestone quest Feeding cronberries to cronbos.Image: Epic games via polygons

The new 19.10 patch also has a new milestone quest that requires you to give Kronbo 5 cronberries. If you find or buy a cronberry and find a cronbo, equip it and press the left trigger to aim. Press the correct trigger and throw it to the ground in front of your dinosaur friend. They may suck them up and fire rewards from their blowholes.

How to tame Klombos and get rewards (or fly)

Klombos are not aggressive unless you attack them. When they are threatened, they turn red and throw a tantrum. You can calm down by giving chrome berries.

Klomberries that feed on Klombos do not chase you or fight for you like any other wildlife. However, if you give enough cronberries, items such as ammunition and medical kits will be spit out (from the blowhole).

A non-aggressive Krombo can also shoot you high in the sky. Run around to their backend and jump on their tails. Follow your path towards their heads where you find fumaroles. If you stand there for a while, you’ll be shot into the sky high enough to use the glider. Fortunately, if you’re shot from a Klombos blowhole, you won’t be hurt by the fall.

