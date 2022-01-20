Galaxy S22: Does Samsung’s iPhone x Google Pixel Frankenstein bring the best of Apple and Android?





Ever wanted to combine the best iPhone and Android features to create a “dream phone”? Well, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 and S22 + flagships seem to be trying to offer something close to that. This may not be Samsung’s goal, but the Galaxy S22 has the potential to make the Galaxy S22 the best all-purpose phone of 2022 by combining the software and hardware features of the iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. Some of the elements between the Galaxy S22 and iPhone 13, and some of the software features Samsung phones borrow from Android 12 and iOS. Note that this is not a comparison, but an attempt to see who is the first, but an attempt to wink anyone who wants a hybrid of iPhone and Google and is ready to buy in early 2022. give me.

let’s do it!

Galaxy S22 and S22 +: iPhone 13/13 Pro features improve Samsung’s thin and symmetrical bezel in Galaxy (finally!) First, according to Leak, both Galaxy S22 and S22 + will eventually all bezels Around getting around, it’s an absolute pleasure to see on an Android phone. Curiously, the first Android device with a truly uniform bezel on all sides was Google’s Pixel 5 (although not extremely thin). It was released three years after Apple’s iPhone X and ruined Apple users. Interestingly, Samsung has a symmetrical bezel, which hasn’t received much attention. If that doesn’t work, it’s not a traditional Slavic phone. This is last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Smartphone makers need to thicken the side and top bezels to fit the bottom bezel or bend the display connector (somewhere under the battery) inward to even out the four side bezels. there is. Reduce the size of the lower bezel. I think it’s a small thing for many, but personally I find the symmetrical design much more satisfying. So the very asymmetrical bezel of the Pixel 6 Pro put me off and hope Google was sticking to the front of the Pixel 6.design

Flat frame / side to give Samsung users a little bit of Apple’s world Another thing that makes the Galaxy S22 a great alternative to the iPhone 13 (running Android) is that both the S22 and S22 + have a slightly flat side. / Frames or whatever you want to call them.

They’re definitely not as flat as the iPhone 13’s, but they’re not as winding as the Samsung phones of the past. So if you’re leaning towards a flatter frame, the Galaxy S22 isn’t perfectly flat and may be the perfect phone for you. So the Galaxy S22 will bite into your hand, but it won’t wind.

The Galaxy S22 will probably be the most compact flagship phone in 2022, of course, the last design feature that brings the Galaxy S22 closer to the iPhone 13 is for the compact phone fans out there! As you may not know, the smallest members of the 2022 Galaxy S family are even smaller.

For reference, the screen of the Galaxy S21 last year was 6.2 inches, but the screen of the iPhone 13 was 6.1 inches. Now, Samsung seems to want to one-up (or rather one-down) Apple here by giving the Galaxy S22 a 6-inch display! If you need to be accurate, it’s 6.06 inches, but in reality, the S22 should feel even more compact thanks to the thinner (and symmetrical!) Bezel.

This should be a real pleasure for those who have been waiting for a really compact Galaxy. Samsung’s last delivery to the front was the Galaxy S10e in 2019, but thanks to the size comparison tool, you can see for yourself why the Galaxy S22 is expected to be about as compact as the S10e. This is absolutely thrilling. For people with small hands, pockets, and little resistance to brick-sized smartphones. Galaxy S22 and S22 +: Its “Google Android” Pixel 6 inspired features as compact as Pixel 5 As already mentioned, the Galaxy S22 will be Samsung’s compact Android phone. Of course, this isn’t similar to the Pixel 6. This is because it has a large 6.4-inch screen with some of the thickest bezels around it. In fact, the size of the Galaxy S22 is expected to be about the same. Google’s flagship product for 2020. Punchhole display hardware topic, but keep in mind that while offering iPhone-like symmetry, the S22 also has a single punchhole display like the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Of course, it was Samsung that made them cool in the Galaxy S20 series, but here we focus on the best combination of iPhone and Pixel features that the Galaxy S22 brings. If you’re making a Pixel-iPhone hybrid, one day you’ll choose a Pixel punchhole over the iPhone’s notch.

One UI4: Galaxy Material (for) You and we will be software!

Whether you like or hate Samsung’s thinking about Android, that’s part of the reason people keep buying Samsung phones. Many OGSamsung users are at home thanks to the familiar Galaxy flavors, but more importantly, the One UI seems to be getting better and better.

The era of TouchWiz is gone. While Samsung still offers a wealth of additional features, its flagship handsets work just like their competitors, without annoying delays or interruptions.

One UI4 uses Google’s Material You theme option. With this option, the wallpaper determines several color options for choosing the look and theme of your Galaxy interface. See the One UI 4 review for more information.

Also, Samsung now seems to be very consistent with software updates! Many of the company’s old and new flagships are already running or receiving One UI 4. This is a very valuable perk that you can get at Samsung today, as you remember the times when things were different. Of course, when it comes to updates, both Apple and Google are invincible. But Samsung isn’t too far away.

Object Eraser: Another software feature that can be very useful in some of Samsung’s Magic Eraser equivalents is Magic Eraser. Sure, this was cool with Google’s Pixel 6, but in fact it was first introduced by other Android makers such as Huawei and Samsung. ObjectEraser debuted on the Galaxy S21 series and can do everything you can with the Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser. conduct. You can remove bystanders, road signs, and even facial scars as if you were using Photoshop. In fact, Object Eraser is faster and more intuitive than Magic Eraser because you can select it by simply tapping the object you want to erase.

However, when you’re ready to get started, Magic Eraser often gives you much more natural results by leaving the texture textured. The downside is that if the object isn’t human, you’ll have to draw a circle yourself. This requires patience for more complex shapes.

We are looking forward to the updated version of Object Eraser on the Galaxy S22. This makes the feature as effective as the Pixel, but keeps the experience as efficient as the current Galaxy.

The Galaxy S22 and S22 + bring a Pixel 6 Pro-like camera experience despite its low price, and the last, but certainly important part (for me) that makes the Galaxy S22 a valuable Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro rival. Reach-Galaxy S22 and S22 + upgraded camera system. Sure, our information is based on leaks, but it’s very close to the actual launch of Samsung’s 2022 flagship, so it’s safe to assume they’re correct. Galaxy S22 and S22 +: New 50MP Primary Cameras The Galaxy S22 and S22 + are expected to bring a new 50MP main sensor for more detailed (pixel binned) 12MP images. I’m not sure if Samsung will choose the proprietary 50MP GN1 sensor used in the Pixel 6 or the newer Samsung / Sony sensor, but in any case, this is the old 12MP shooter I’ve seen so far. Should be a better upgrade than. Galaxy S22 and S22 + for years: New 3x optical zoom camera But what’s even more exciting to me is that the Galaxy S22 and S22 + bring the longest zoom ever with a standard Galaxy S flagship phone! I know-it should be wrong, but not because the Galaxy flagship has been boasting some of the best zoom features for some time.

The Galaxy S10 and all previous entry-level Galaxy flagships used a 2x zoom camera. Next, I got the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21. Despite using a 64MP sensor, they were actually only fixed at 1.1x optical zoom.

Now, Samsung has finally decided to equip its more affordable Galaxy flagship with a “real” zoom camera. The Galaxy S22 and S22 + are expected to inherit the same 10MP zoom camera from the Galaxy S21 Ultra / S22 Ultra. Of course, this doesn’t make a 10x periscope lens-it doesn’t make sense, but it’s a 3x lens. Still, this is much better than what the company has ever offered.

In fact, on paper, it’s almost as widespread as the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4x zoom camera, but the latter boasts the largest sensor of any zoom lens to date. Therefore, I don’t think S22 will surpass it.

In the spirit of the story, having a 3x zoom camera is much better than not having it at all. Look at you, iPhone 13 and Pixel 6. I seriously replace these two mediocre ultra-wide-angle cameras with the iPhone 13 Pro’s 3x zoom lens and the Pixel 6 Pro’s 4x zoom camera, but unfortunately I don’t call shots here.

After all, the Galaxy S22 may be the best phone of 2022 Finally, the Galaxy S22 uses iOS-inspired software features such as the privacy dot in the upper right corner to let the app know when It’s also worth mentioning if you’re using a microphone or camera and the new One UI 4 photo and video editor (already available on devices running One UI 4). This is very similar to that of the iPhone. That’s great!

Galaxy S22 and S22 + are scheduled to debut in early February. What’s left to know how much Samsung’s “affordable” flagship actually costs. I heard various rumors. Some say the price will not change, while others anticipate a price increase. Keep in mind that if the price goes up, the cheapest Galaxy S22 model will be priced higher than the iPhone 13 and can be significantly higher than the 600 USD / 650 EUR / 600 GBP Pixel 6.

Even more interesting is that if Samsung raises the price of the Galaxy S22 in Europe by only 50 euros compared to the Galaxy S21, then 900 euros is equivalent to the Pixel 6 Pro. Samsung’s favor.

Now, let’s hope for an affordable Galaxy S22! It’s going to be good already …

