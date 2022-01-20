How to update iPhone app on iOS 15





Updating the app is still easy and a bit hidden.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Updating your app on your iPhone or iPad is a quick and easy way to get new features and levels in your game, and to fix bugs and security issues in your app. However, unless you know where to look, you may not know if app updates are available or even how to update your app.

Before iOS 13 was released in September 2019, updating the app was an easier process. Open the App Store and[更新]Tap the tab, pull down to refresh the list,[すべて更新]Click. This is a process that all iPhone owners have followed since the App Store was released in 2008, even if you’re using an older Apple device that isn’t compatible with iOS 12 or later.

Get the CNET Apple Report Newsletter

Receive the latest news and reviews about Apple products, iOS updates, and more. Delivered on Friday.

When I try to update the iPhone app on iOS 15,[更新]Tabs are not displayed. Apple filled that space with the Apple Arcadegaming subscription service with the release of iOS 13.Individual[更新]Even if you don’t have tabs, the update process your app is just as quick and easy, but it’s hidden.

App updates on the App Store are currently hidden.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET Location of hidden iPhone app updates

1. Open the App Store.

2. Tap yourProfile icon in the upper right corner.

3.[利用可能な更新]Scroll down to the section. Here are the app updates that are ready to install. You can continue to use pull-to-refresh to get your device to search for updates.

Currently playing: Watch this: Apple Arcade is changing video games for $ 5 per month

6:02

If there is an update, update it individually or[すべて更新]You can tap the button to call it a day. The ability to remove apps from the update list is also somewhat hidden. If you want to delete the app, swipe left on the app.

The iOS 15 review has more helpful tips and tricks. It also summarizes hidden tips and introduces some iPhone features that make Android friends jealous.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/how-to-update-your-iphone-apps-in-ios-15/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos