Google explains how it deduplications the top story from the main search results





According to Google’s public search liaison, Danny Sullivan, as long as the top story section appears before the main web results, if the same link appears in the first top story slot, Google will start from the main web results. Duplicate the link.

Examples of when Google deduplicates top story links (left) and not (right). Image: Search engine roundtable.

However, if this is not the case (for example, the main web result is[トップストーリー]If it appears above the section), Google will not deduplicate the link (it will appear on the right as above). Again, this is something we are considering, Sullivan pointed out.

What Google said. To conclude with the further clarification I promised, if the link appears as the first link in the top story and the top story box appears before the web results, we will deduplication the links from the web results, Sullivan. Said on Twitter. We do not.

This description was provided after Dieter Bohn, Editor-in-Chief of The Verge, called Google about the stolen search list. [The Verges] content.

Hey Google, I just searched the entire first page after the headlines and newsboxes published on my website were the websites that stole our content. Verge wasn’t displayed until the second page.

This problem is getting worse. pic.twitter.com/Ox2AMYOt2Q

— Dieter Bourne (@backlon) January 18, 2022

Queries can affect deduplication. As Sullivan explained, searching with the correct heading may not reflect how most people look for information. Bohns’s query example, the trials and hardships of turning a real camera, partially matched the example of The Verges article Sullivans, where a typical user might search to turn a camera into a webcam.

Sullivan says that for users looking for a solution, our system generally seeks to display the most useful and reliable information possible. Therefore, duplicate articles are not displayed very often.

However, heading-oriented searches (such as those searched by Bohn) usually contain many terms, and the system shifts to return pages that contain those terms. This means that the author is likely to find duplicates, even if they are unlikely to appear in a typical search performed by the reader.

Deduplication is not new. In January 2020, Google began an effort to deduplication the characteristic snippet variant in the right sidebar and move to the main result column. Prior to that change, the URL of the featured snippet was displayed twice on the initial results page. Once it was displayed as part of the featured snippet and once it was displayed as a regular organic list.

Why do you care? Knowing how Google deduplications will help you understand how many times your content will appear on the main results page. The more URLs that appear on the main results page, the more likely users are to click on one of those lists.

It also highlights the opportunity for content to appear in the second, third, or fourth slot of the top story section. Since these are not the first links, they are not subject to deduplication and may also appear in the main results. Provides publishers with more search visibility.

About the new author of Search Engine Land

George Nguyen is the editor of Search Engine Land, dealing with organic search, podcasting and e-commerce. His background is journalism and content marketing. Prior to entering the industry, he worked as a radio personality, writer, podcast host, and public school teacher.

