Google Play Games for PCs Introducing Android Games to Windows Enter Beta Test – TechCrunch





Today, Google is launching a limited beta test of the newly announced Google Play game for PC in three overseas markets: Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan. The Google Play Gaming PC application, announced at last month’s Game Awards event, allows you to play Google Play games on your Windows PC in addition to the currently supported platforms such as mobile, tablet and Chrome OS. According to Google, the new PC support includes both laptops and desktops, allowing players to resume where they left off when switching from another device, such as an Android phone, to a computer.

The company had previously announced the first market to access PC apps and was expected to arrive in early 2022. However, the exact date has not yet been revealed.

When you access the beta, testers can try out popular mobile games such as “Mobile Legends: Bang Bang,” “Summoners War,” “Survival State: Joker Collaboration,” and “Three Kingdoms Tactic.” Reach hundreds of millions of players around the world every month. Beta testers will have access to more than 25 games in total, according to Google.

The new PC app allows users to browse catalogs and download and play games on a larger screen while using mouse and keyboard input. Meanwhile, users’ gameplay progress is synced across devices, and Google says today that playpoints will continue to be available early when playing games on a PC.

The launch of PC apps follows the recent move from Microsoft to bring Android apps to Windows 11 due to the growing demand for cross-platform gameplay, including partnerships with Amazon and its own Amazon Appstore. It is. However, the Google Play Games for PC app is not built in partnership with Microsoft. This is Google’s own app, built and distributed in-house. Nor is it a game streaming service. Players download the game to their computer to play.

With the release of the beta, Google will release details for Android developers to help optimize the compatibility of existing games with Windows PCs, and will be able to take advantage of extended access to PC apps. I am saying. Provided. Last month, with the release of the Windows app, Google said Google Play games could reach the game ecosystem of 2.5 billion monthly active users across the platform.

In conjunction with this news at 4 pm today, Google has launched a developer website for users interested in participating in the beta, choosing to receive updates while the beta is ongoing. You can express your interest.

