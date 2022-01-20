Innovative chemistry that enables green hydrogen





With the increasing frequency of climate-related events around the world, there is increasing dialogue about the importance of a clean energy transition. Most people think they need to deploy a comprehensive set of solutions. Indeed, a successful energy transition requires sufficient political will and a focus on innovation.

With the United States returning to the Paris Agreement earlier this year and continued action by the Biden administration as well as the European Commission, efforts to tackle climate change are gaining momentum, and the United Nations IPCC’s 6th Assessment Report As has revealed, the last decade has been time to act.

Its political support is accelerating investment in clean energy technology, and the hydrogen community is actively working to move energy to cleaner energy sources as countries pursue carbon neutrality. According to the Hydrogen Council, there are 359 active hydrogen projects around the world, worth an investment of $ 500 billion across the value chain. But despite this advance, businesses, governments, and communities need to focus on clean energy innovations that enable us to meet our collective climate goals.

From solar panels that emerged decades ago to technological advances that are still happening today, such innovations rely on durable, efficient, reliable, and versatile advanced materials. .. Fluororesin specialty materials for a wide range of applications meet these requirements when no other material is possible. The combination of their unique properties puts them at the center of myriad life-enhancing innovations and underpins many of the technological advances that underlie them to unleash a more sustainable future.

Green hydrogen is one such innovation enabled by fluoropolymers and is essential to the future of clean energy. Hydrogen is an ideal energy source because it is produced by the electrolysis of water and, when powered by renewable energy, emits mainly zero emissions and emits only pure water vapor.

The reliability and energy density of hydrogen means that it can power a myriad of industries. Ultimately, all manufacturing industries, and even energy-intensive industrial processes such as steelmaking and ammonia production, are now primarily powered by coal. These industrial plants, which operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, cannot achieve reliability through renewable energy sources, but can use hydrogen produced from natural gas as a source. This is an important step towards a decarbonization operation. Hydrogen also helps solve the decarbonization challenges of heavy transport in transport and long-distance truck transport.

The hydrogen economy provides a viable path to the future of clean energy, and according to the ICF Climate Center’s analysis, the cost of green hydrogen could reach the same level as other means of producing hydrogen in the last decade. Realizing that future depends on chemistry and is supported by innovation.

By harnessing the power of chemistry, we can help businesses, industries and countries not only reach their carbon reduction goals, but also drive new and sustainable innovations. Ion exchange membranes made from fluoropolymers are used in electrochemical cells, making them safe and efficient in the production of large-scale green hydrogen. These membranes also form an important component of hydrogen fuel cells, converting chemical energy into emission-free electricity.

Major governments include hydrogen as an important part of their vision for the future of clean energy. And, following the first part of the United Nations IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report, more power needs to be cast behind policies and technologies that facilitate the transition to clean energy. Over the last decade, we must grow green hydrogen in the United States and abroad.

US Climate Envoy John Kelly expressed his belief in low-carbon hydrogen as a future fuel and noted the global “hydrogen catapult” and opportunities for a stronger approach in the United States. However, in driving the production of clean energy, the innovative chemistry and specialty materials that enable hydrogen production need to be supported and protected so that they can continue to drive progress.

Denise Dignam is President of Advanced Performance Materials (APM) at The Chemours Company. The products in the APM segment play a key role in many current and future technologies that enable everything from 5G and renewable energy to electric vehicles.

Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in titanium technology, fluoro products, and chemical solutions, providing customers with a wide range of industry solutions with market-defining products, application expertise, and chemical-based innovation. It offers. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial production. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon, Ti-Pure, Krytox, Viton, Opteon, Freon and Nafion.

