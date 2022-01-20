Illinois highlights a bill that allows developers to put Apple’s in-app purchase rules in their skirts





Illinois is the latest state to pass legislation that allows developers to avoid using Apple’s in-app purchase options by allowing alternative payment solutions within the app.

As outlined in Arizona’s news site WGEM, under the Freedom of Direct Explanation, distribution platforms such as the App Store and Google Play are dedicated modes for accepting “specific in-app payment systems” for Illinois developers. Cannot be forced to use as. Nor can we retaliate against developers who choose to use alternative payment options.

Illinois-based Basecamp CEO David Heinemeier-Hansson is one of the proponents of the new bill after being involved in a public dispute with Apple over the email app Hey in 2020. When launched, the Hey app didn’t work without a subscription, but the app didn’t include an option to buy a subscription, so I was presented with a login screen instead.

Apple didn’t consider the login-opening app to be the ideal user experience, and threatened to remove Hey from the App Store if no subscription options were added. Hey, we finally circumvented the limitation by offering a free option that users can test when they first install the app.

Heinemeier-Hansson has since endorsed various state bills that seek to offer developers non-App Store payment options, none of which have been successful. North Dakota, Arizona, and Minnesota all tried to circumvent the in-app purchase rules by passing the bill, but Apple and Google worked hard against them.

Kyle Andeer, Apple’s Chief Compliance Officer, said the Arizona bill was “a government obligation for Apple to transfer the App Store,” and Apple’s chief privacy engineer, Erik Neuenschwander, said the North Dakota bill was “you.” Will destroy the iPhone as you know it. “

The Arizona bill was actually passed by the Arizona House of Representatives and the Arizona House of Representatives Committee, but the Arizona Senate withdrew the bill before it was voted. Arizona State Representative Regina Cobb said at the time that Apple and Google “hired almost every lobbyist in the town” to kill the bill.

Given that Apple is trying to fight such a law, Illinoy may not be very lucky with the bill, but Apple has recently asked to allow alternative in-app payment systems in South Korea and the Netherlands. It has been demanded. Apple is also facing federal law allowing alternative app stores and alternative payment methods. This will be heard by the US Senate Judiciary Committee shortly.

In both the Netherlands and South Korea, Apple is still collecting transaction fees, and Apple CEO Tim Cook reveals that another payment option in the U.S. will result in Apple collecting fees in a different way. Did.

“We’ll have to come up with another way to collect commissions,” Cook said in an Epic v. Apple trial. Cook explained that Apple needs to find a way to track, bill, and chase developers with money. “It’s like a process that doesn’t have to exist,” he said.

