Launched Google Play games for playing Android games on PC

On Wednesday, Google took the next step in its plans to bring Android games to PCs, and a year after the feature was first announced, it began registering in some regions and beta-tested the feature. ..

Android games will be available in a standalone app called Google Play Games. This app holds popular mobile titles such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, Survival State: Joker Collaboration, Three Kingdoms Tactics.

Google’s proprietary launcher allows players to natively view, download, and play Android games from their desktop PCs and then resume them on their phones, tablets, or Chromebooks. Progress and achievements are linked to your profile, so you can move from playing on your Pixel 6 to Surface Laptop Studio and resume where you left off. Also, if you purchase the app on your PC, you will earn Google Play Points, which is part of a free participation benefit program.

Importantly, Google claims that mobile games played through the Google Play Games app support mouse and keyboard input and are optimized for larger screens.

People in the US and Europe need to wait a little longer before we get too excited as the beta will arrive in South Korea, Taiwan and Hong Kong first. Google says it needs to be shared more in a beta release in the near future, but refused to reveal details.

For a Google Play game to be successful on a PC, developers need to make sure that the game is compatible with larger screens and that mouse / keyboard input works properly. Letterboxing (or pillarboxing) has been a problem running apps on larger Android tablets for several years if the app’s aspect ratio isn’t compatible with the screen’s aspect ratio, but Google has been having problems with Android 12L. I’m only doing something by launching. A large screen variant of the company’s mobile operating system.

The road to success for Google Play games on PC and future OS for tablets is the same. Extend mobile apps that attract hundreds of millions of users to new platforms without sacrificing experience. To that end, Google has published more detailed instructions on how developers can optimize their existing apps for Windows PC compatibility.

If you are based in South Korea, Taiwan or Hong Kong and would like to try the beta version, please visit the official website[順番待ちリストに参加]At the push of a button, you can queue up and access Google Play games.

Google hasn’t said when it plans to release the Google Play games on PC, but the app will be available in 2022. Until then, emulators such as BlueStacks allow you to play Android games on your Windows PC via a browser.

