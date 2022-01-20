2022 Senior Living Technology: Investing in the Future





With the rise of the pandemic, the rise of senior living technology has also happened. This change may not have been surprising given the need for connections between isolated residents during a pandemic, but what many operators were unaware of was the residents. It was how strong it would be to influence the operation of the community caused by trends such as the adoption of new technologies and the rise of new technologies. Unknown plans, including related roles and responsibilities, and budgets for future investments.

This change has led to three major trends driving investment decisions since 2022.

The urgency of technology for residents

Residents have always used technology, but the need has never been more important than when many were isolated to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Jessica Long, a business development strategist at CDW Healthcare, said providers have invested in solutions that provide video calling capabilities as seniors stay in rooms and apartments to reduce COVID-19 infections. increase. Providers have also focused on technologies that facilitate resident involvement and connectivity.

Communication was just as necessary for these individuals, but the element of talking directly to someone became much more difficult. With new advances in technology, questions and concerns about the use of these devices have increased.

Technical Support and Innovation Council

Due to limited face-to-face interactions to stop the spread of the virus, older people used technology to seek medical advice from family, friends, and even doctors. Technology is rapidly changing the world of communication, during which time caregivers in institutions with older people also played a major role. Assisting older people in how to use these products became a priority, but it was a question of who would assist them.

At the same time, operators needed to ensure that technology did not replace human-centric care, Long said.

I believe technology is here to perform two functions. It is about streamlining the workflow of existing caregivers so that residents can safely remain independent for as long as possible.

Technology doesn’t always come naturally for older generations who haven’t grown up with it. Operators have long observed that residents are engaged in technology, but many new products require more direct guidance. With the introduction of the technology concierge, many communities have been able to provide support to non-technical residents.

The tech concierge sets up tech devices, answers community questions, and makes reservations to become a reliable resource that can depend on future needs, Longly says.

The role of the technology concierge can also be a pioneer in community collaboration on technology, including a resident council that can brainstorm ideas and solve technology problems. These councils allow individuals to strategically plan and make decisions with reference to the opinions of residents, who are the main drivers of these plans.

Plan a budget around the unknown

The proliferation of technology markets also brings new ideas to these communities. More businesses mean more costs, but it’s up to leadership to decide where to invest.

Liz Cramer, Chief Post-Acute Care Strategist at CDW Healthcare, says deciding which technology to invest in can be confusing.

Some factors to consider are:

Does this improve the efficiency of staff providing care? Does this particular solution have a positive impact on residents and their quality of life? How does this technology affect facility / campus performance and quality measurements?

Despite many conflicting priorities compared to the unknown, most people agree that budget growth continues and that the right infrastructure is essential for future technology adoption.

Organizations that are currently investing in critical infrastructure will find it easier to implement new and innovative technologies, Long said. This is even more important as organizations strive to attract residents and staff in an increasingly competitive environment.

CDW is a leading multi-brand technology solution provider for corporate, government, education and healthcare customers in the US, UK and Canada. Our wide range of products range from hardware and software to integrated IT solutions such as security, cloud, data center and networking. For more information, please visit CDW Healthcare.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://seniorhousingnews.com/2022/01/19/senior-living-technology-in-2022-investing-for-the-future/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos