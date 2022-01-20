AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Meta Review: Even desperate gamers should think twice





I’ve heard that finding a PC graphics card is almost impossible or you have to pay an exorbitant amount. But if you’re hoping that the $ 200 budget AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT is trying to change that, there’s very bad news. Reviewers are aggressively ripping new stuff not only because of the cost, but also because of the fact that VRAM is only 4GB, but also because this brand new GPU is ridiculously bad.

[T]He’s the worst GPU release I remember, and I’ve been doing this for over 20 years, TechSpots Steven Walton writes.

Gamers Nexus has declared that the AMD RX 6500 XT is inferior to the GPUs of the 2016s.

WTF AMD! ?? Is WTF an AMD idea? Ask HardwareCanucks and KitGuruTech respectively. GPUs you might be able to buy … but shouldn’t, I’m writing LinusTechTips. Declare the worst GPU, Hardware Unboxed.

The Gigabyte RX6500 XT Gaming OC Card is the first to taste the meaning of the 2022 budget GPU, adding that the PC Gamer looks like a fairly weak source for the latest graphics cards.

Hilbert Hagedoorn of Guru3D concludes that 2022 is just beginning and this is likely to be the most inadequate graphics card series of the year.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a graphics card dragged so hard.

The Radeon RX 6500 XT actually shows the world everything that is wrong with the current state of the GPU market Tom’s Hardware

PCWorlds Brad Chacos suggests that if AMD can actually reach $ 199, it could open up an unserviced market, calling it a competent budget option for 1080p mid-high settings. increase. However, Tom’s Hardware considers $ 199 optimistic. At least buying the RX6500 XT guarantees you get a brand new card that you can’t say about the various used GPUs on eBay and other second-hand markets.

According to reviewers, the problem is multifaceted, but in summary it’s pretty straightforward. AMD has solved a serious GPU problem, but has also failed to improve performance. They point out that the performance is about the same as the card’s direct predecessor, the RX 5500 XT, which was launched two years ago and has more video output at a lower cost. .. (Here, there is only one HDMI and DisplayPort.)

Looking back further, you may find that the performance hasn’t improved significantly over the 2017 and 2016 AMD RX 580 and Nvidias GTX 1060 midrange cards, as did Gamers Nexus and others. (The RX 580 seems to outperform some of the benchmarks that see if AMD could lose to a five-year-old card that originally sold for $ 229.

But it gets worse if you’re using an older PCIe 3.0 motherboard. This is because AMD decided to limit the bandwidth of the card to 4x instead of the bandwidth of 16 lanes when connecting to the PCIe 3.0 slot. TechSpot is back and talks about testing the Shadow of the Tomb Raider with one of these older boards.

The average frame rate has also dropped by 28%, from 65fps to just 47fps for the 6500XT. Also, using PCIe 4.0 may match the 5500XT, but when installed on a PCIe 3.0 system, you can better see the performance of the base GTX 1650, which is inferior to the RX 570.

Here’s a quote from a reviewer trying to find a silver lining on the RX 6500 XT (power consumption seems to be a bright spot):

Tom’s hardware:

Of the six games we tested and certainly used ray tracing, we used the more demanding RT game. And even that was fine.

PCWorld:

However, the discreet GPU and strange memory configuration mean that you need to be careful about the settings you use. Memory capacity and bus width are limited if your PC crosses the 4GB barrier and needs to take advantage of the system’s common RAM pool, especially if you’re cranking up your visuals to ultra or encountering games with high memory demand. If so, the frame time can spike. Ask for help. Do not push this GPU harder than you intended. There should be no problem.

HotHardware:

The new Radeon RX 6500 XT is one of the most power-friendly GPUs. Despite offering far better performance (often) than the GeForce GTX 1650, the 6500XT consumes slightly more power. However, compared to the Radeon RX 5500 XT and Radeon RX 570, the new 6500 XT uses significantly less power under load.

Maybe sit this down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/22892273/amd-radeon-rx-6500-xt-meta-review-gpu-graphics-card

