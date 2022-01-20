Has Omicron finally declined in Twin Cities? The sewer says so.





After a few weeks of tracking the sharp rise in COVID in wastewater, the Met Council released some promising news about potential peaks.

Some researchers are optimistic that new data on the Omicron variant in St. Paul’s Twin Cities, Minnesota have peaked.

Since the early days of the pandemic, the Metropolitan Council’s Metro Wastewater Plant has monitored nearly 2 million people in Twin Cities’ sewage in Minnesota to measure levels of viral COVID RNA.

Wastewater sampling helped the University of Minnesota and the Ministry of Health of Minnesota track the appearance of delta variants more than a week before they appeared in tests last summer. Over the last few weeks, the Met Council has been using sewage data to graph the remarkable rise in Omicron variants while publishing information online.

“Within a few weeks, 95% of the viral RNA we collected was omicron,” said Stephen Barlog, a research scientist at the Metro Wastewater Plant. “It was a real shock to me, and I wonder how fast it went for most people watching this.”

But last week, Barog was surprised again in a good way. The amount of viral COVID RNA detected in metro wastewater began to decrease suddenly.

“It was a very sharp decline, so it’s not just a kind of descent,” Barog said. “It’s falling rapidly.”

But that doesn’t mean that COVID is running forever, he says.

“It’s too early to say what that decline means,” Barog said. “We’ve seen it go down and then turn around and back up many times, especially in the Delta, where we’ve seen so many ups and downs that we’re out of the woods. No. At this point, it looks like the wastewater signal is down. “

However, Barog says that despite the large dip, the viral RNA currently contained in sewage is still at troublesome levels.

“Within the last few weeks, we’ve always seen the highest level we’ve ever seen in a pandemic,” he said. “It was about three times as high as before, so there is still a long way to go.”

But when data testing is delayed and options at home reduce the reliability of case numbers, he reassures that there is still a reliable way to understand what is happening under the surface. Say that.

“This is an objective measure of what’s happening in the community,” Barog said. “It’s inclusive. It includes everyone.”

The University of Minnesota is tracking wastewater throughout the state, where researchers say last week that not all communities saw a decline in wastewater COVID levels. They hope to get more information on trends across the state on Thursday.

