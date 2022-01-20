Google reveals first batch of Android games for Windows





Google

In December, Google announced that it would introduce Android games to Windows via its own app. Currently, the company offers some additional details, including a batch of Android games that can be played on Windows.

Google just revealed some games that would go to service, but it’s better than what we knew from the first announcement, it was just that the games were coming. Currently, Google has announced that Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival, and Three Kingdoms Tactics will all move to Windows.

Images and videos shared by Google include State of Survival: The Joker Collaboration, Top War: Battle Game, Rise of Empires: Ice and Fire, Township, Idle Heroes, Dragon Mania Legends, Cookie Run: Ovenbreak, and Asphalt 9: Legends. .. Google didn’t officially mention these games, but without them, it seems unlikely that the company will include them in the images.

Google has also confirmed that progress syncs across mobile, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC devices. This is great for people who like to move between devices. This could be a better solution for playing Android games on Windows than the built-in Android features of Windows 11.

In addition, Google has revealed that the service is in beta testing, but only Korean, Hong Kong, and Taiwanese users are eligible to sign up to try Android games on Windows. “From Wednesday, players in these countries will be able to sign up for access via the Interest Form and access the beta in the near future,” Google said in a blog post.

Play the video

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.howtogeek.com/780821/google-reveals-the-first-batch-of-android-games-for-windows/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos