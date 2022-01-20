Calgary’s Clean Energy Technology Accelerator Gets $ 3 Million from Federal Government





A group of energy and clean technology entrepreneurs, along with the University of Calgary and local governments and federal governments, hope that Calgary’s ample and available downtown office space will make the city synonymous with clean energy innovation.

The Energy Transition Hub, which is targeted to open on March 1, may not be the first of its kind, even in Alberta. But for the first time, we will be placing a large oil and gas company in the same space as researchers, entrepreneurs and scholars working to decarbonize the industry.

“The Energy Transition Center, in collaboration with Calgary’s oil and gas companies, has begun clustering many like-minded energy conversion groups in the city to begin building solutions for commercialization and export. It’s the actual physical space to do. “Avatar Innovations CEO Kevin Krausert said following Wednesday’s announcement.

Avatar is one of the private sector partners.

There are already thousands of clean technology companies in the city, and the hub is to help companies transform their economies and scale up to reduce carbon emissions in the oil and gas sector, Krauser said. Says.

According to a recent report, Alberta’s clean technology sector has the potential to create 170,000 jobs and contribute $ 61 billion to the economy by 2050.

Many companies are ready to take advantage of this opportunity, but lack the resources to bring it to market with the support of major oil and gas players.

“As you know, innovation in the energy industry, unlike other sectors, is capital-intensive and secure,” he said.

Krausert believes that many innovations will come from what is being developed in Calgary, such as reducing methane emissions, hydrogen, geothermal, carbon removal and carbon capture.

Kevin Krausert, CEO of Avatar Innovations, will showcase the media around Calgary’s Future Energy Transition Center on Wednesday. (Mike Simington / CBC)

The federal government has announced that 17,000 square feet of space is at the heart of Calgary’s energy sector, which leaders call the city’s “energy innovation district.”

More than two-thirds of the $ 3 million federal funding goes to energy transition centers with special equipment, mentorship, and programming for entrepreneurs.

The remaining $ 900,000 will be used for additional training programs for clean energy startups in Alberta.

The facility was put together by the collaboration of Krausert’s company, Cleantech Accelerator Training Company Foresight Canada, the City of Calgary, the Federal Government, the University of Calgary, and oil and gas tycoons such as Senobus and Sanko.

Part of the transition

From a city perspective, it is an effort to keep Calgary at the center of Canada’s energy sector while diversifying its economy.

Alex Pourbaix, CEO of Centovus, who attended the announcement on Wednesday, said the center is an ambitious goal for Calgary and Canada in a changing global economy that continues to rely on oil and gas mining throughout the transition.

“I think the world needs more energy of all kinds,” he said. “And I think what you’re seeing more and more, especially from the oil and gas industry, is not the loss of those fuels, but the decarbonization of those fuels.”

And with more than one-third of the office space in downtown Calgary free, Krausertsays is now ready to take this opportunity to invest in the city.

“This is a way to start replenishing some of these office towers in addition to the thriving oil and gas industry. But today’s announcement is about what the future of Canada’s energy transition will be. Represents the model of. “

