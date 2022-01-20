Google hires PayPal veterans to reset financial services and push cryptocurrencies even deeper





The move is part of a broader strategy to partner with a wide range of financial services, including cryptocurrencies, said Bill Lady, Google’s president of commerce. Known for its Google Pay system and mobile wallets, this business has largely evaded the crypto industry.

The changes follow a major shift in October. Google has spent years planning digital checks and savings services, lining up 11 banking partners for launch. But that month, the company removed a proposed product called Plex. Instead, Google, according to Ready, wants to be a connective tissue across the consumer finance industry, not just specific partners.

It wasn’t a bank-we’re not going to be a bank, “Lady said in an interview. Some of my past efforts have unknowingly stepped into those spaces. “

Given Google’s dominance in search and other online services, it has long been expected to shake the financial world. But so far, there is little indication of that effort. Google Pay gained some traction in India, but struggled elsewhere. This is Apple Inc. Google is far behind its payment platform and does not create its own credit cards or financial products like Apple does.

But Google has a huge consumer reach and a huge balance sheet. The tech giant hasn’t charged a fee for dealing with mobile wallets, and Ready said it has no plans to change it. Google is also working to add more payment features within search and its shopping services. This helps show users the entire set of financial services, “says Lady.

Our purpose is to help build connections, “he said.

PayPal, the former Chief Operating Officer of PayPal, joined Google in 2019 and began overseeing the payments department last year after an executive resigned. He hired Goldberg, who ran PayPal’s merchant business, to become Vice President and General Manager of Payments and Emerging Markets initiatives. This is an initiative that Google calls Next Billion Users (NBU).

Ready has also promoted Peeyush Ranjan, a veteran engineer who led the effort to expand Google Pay in India, to become the general manager of consumer payment services.

Google debuted its payments app in 2015 and in late 2020 improved it as a hub for consumers to track expenses and look for discounts. At that time, the company shared that the app had 150 million monthly active users worldwide. However, Google’s wallet also faces fierce competition on devices running the Android operating system. Samsung Electronics, the largest seller of smartphones, has its own payment system.

Industry analyst Tom Noyes estimated that in 2020 Google would account for 4% of contactless payments in the United States, and the service was largely unsuccessful. ”

As part of the overhaul, Google will focus on becoming a comprehensive digital wallet that includes digital tickets, airline passes, and vaccine passports, “Lady said. He didn’t provide the latest information on the current number of Google Pay users.

The company more closely integrates Google’s shopping activities and payments, including the ability to display consumer loyalty cards and personal discounts directly in search results. Google is also trying to establish itself as a more welcoming merchant than Amazon.com Inc. In 2020, Google abolished the prices of retailers selling on shopping services.

The fact that Google Pay has no fees is part of the same philosophy. The company wants enough people to find value in their payment services to continue to search and buy Google properties, not elsewhere. Helping more activities take place on the free and open web naturally benefits our entire business, “says Lady.

Being on the tip of cryptocurrencies can also help Google seduce users. Google is Coinbase Global Inc. And BitPay Inc. We partner with companies such as, to store crypto assets on digital cards while letting users pay in traditional currencies. Google aims to further strengthen these partnerships, Lady said, but the company has not yet accepted cryptocurrencies in its transactions.

Cryptography is something we pay close attention to, “he said. As user demand and merchant demand evolve, it evolves well with it. ”

Goldberg, Readys’ new agent, is stepping into a role vacated by long-time Google manager Caesar Sengupta, who left the company last year. Sengupta then founded a new fintech company, Arbo Works, and hired several others from Google’s payment team.

Ready considers these departures to be normal business churn. He refused to share headcount, but said the payments department was growing in a very healthy way. “

This story is published from the news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

