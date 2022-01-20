Robotics, AI, Big Data: Welcome to Canada’s High-Tech Transformation





As far as Roger Holden is concerned, Canada and his native Britain have much more in common than a shared head of state.

“Canada and the United Kingdom are both industrialized countries with similar demographic challenges,” says Holden, director of True Position Robotics in Nottingham, England. They work on computer screens and want robots to do it, and they themselves are doing more advanced skill work. That is exactly what our technology is. “

Canada’s manufacturing sector is actively shifting its focus to what is known as advanced manufacturing. A company that brings cutting-edge industrial processes to manufacturing sites, such as advanced robotics, artificial intelligence, big data, internet-enabled factories, and laminated modeling. , 3D printing). Founded in 2018, Holden’s company focuses on what he calls “smart robotics,” including high-precision robotic drills primarily targeted at the aerospace market.

True Position is one of eight UK advanced manufacturing companies participating in a four-month “Virtual Residency” piloted by the UK Government’s in-house innovation agencies Innovate UK and MaRS. idea? Turn Canada into a popular North American scaffolding for innovative and expandable UK advanced manufacturing outfits, learning ropes about local laws, business regulations, key market players, and potential partnerships. We support.

This is in good agreement with Canada’s overall ambitions for advanced manufacturing, which aims to increase manufacturing sales to $ 1 trillion by 2030 and build connections with Canada’s talent pool and foreign countries. increase.

The transatlantic connection makes sense. In both countries, the growth of advanced manufacturing industries has increased rapidly in recent years. In Ontario alone, half of the work of all factories created since 2010 is advanced manufacturing, helping to increase factory production by 16%. The federal government predicts that at least 60,000 new advanced manufacturing jobs will be added to the Canadian economy over the next decade.

However, there are challenges facing Canada’s advanced manufacturing industry. In particular, there is a shortage of skilled workers, uneven adoption of new technologies by manufacturers, and relatively sluggish foreign investment.

However, new technologies are rapidly changing the nature of the manufacturing industries of both countries, and Holden and others want to open up new opportunities for international trade and cooperation.

This is especially true in areas such as aerospace. This is a sector where small and medium-sized manufacturers form an important part of the manufacturing supply chain and often pioneer the most innovative new processes. It is also a country where both Canada and the United Kingdom are global leaders. (Canada has more than 700 companies in the aerospace manufacturing sector, ranking third in the world in the production of commercial aircraft).

“Historically, aerospace is fairly conservative, for a very logical and necessary reason,” said Moira Harvey, Executive Director of the Air Ontario Aerospace Council. “Obviously, everything has to be safe when transporting people,” she adds. This means that startups often come up with the most innovative and creative new manufacturing processes, rather than large, established players.

This type of innovation is illustrated by other participants in the MaRS Residency.

Loop Technology, based in Dorchester, England, was founded in 1998 by the couple teams Arun and Samantarys in complex manufacturing, robotics, and “machine vision” (what it sounds like in essence). I’m focusing. It also works in high-speed preforming, the process of layering carbon composites to build objects such as aircraft wing skins.

“Our system was designed with aerospace in mind, and component manufacturing tolerances are very tight,” says Alun Reece. The company hopes to turn these innovations into the gateway to Canada’s aerospace ecosystem.

There is a Wayland Additive there. This is a company that basically uses an electron beam to melt fine metal powders and fuse them into complex free shapes. This technology is particularly well suited for the manufacture of structural components for aircraft, said Will Richardson, CEO of Wayland Additive.

“One of the key technological advances we have introduced is the technology that effectively neutralizes the negative charges generated by the electron beam,” says Richardson. “Without becoming too technical, the process will be much more stable, more productive and able to work with a variety of materials.”

According to Richardson, doing business in Canada is an easy transition from the UK and a simple appetizer to North America. “Both are Commonwealth countries, with many high-tech and resource industries, and in many ways a shared culture,” he says. Last year, the company made its first sale in Canada and sold the Calibur 3 additive manufacturing system to a company called Exergy Solutions, which is based in Calgary. The company is developing engineering solutions to reduce carbon dioxide emissions in the oil and gas industry.

“Thanks to the Residency, we also had some additional referrals,” says Richardson. “And there is also early interest from potential new customers.”

Harvey of the Air Ontario Aerospace Council is not surprised to see foreign costumes seeking opportunities in Canada’s aerospace sector. “There are 15 of the world’s top 25 aerospace companies operating in Ontario alone,” she says. “And if you talk to them 9 out of 10 times, they’ll tell you it’s because of the pool of talent, so a big customer to build here for a company looking to grow. There is a foundation and a great talent foundation. “

She added that aerospace was hit hard during the pandemic. But as it recovers, “We are looking at ways to revive that talent pool in 2023, 24, and beyond.”

The loop focuses on North American expansion for simple reasons. “We designed the features for single-aisle platforms such as Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 size aircraft,” says Reece. “Boeing is 50% of its market, Boeing’s hometown is North America, with its entire supply chain and the manufacturing base below it.”

But Reece also points out “city flight maneuverability,” that is, drones, small helicopter electric aircraft, and the potential development of commuter aircraft and air taxis for the future. Canada is home to many small players in this area, and North America is generally the global hub of its emerging sector aerospace world. “We want to be a place with such new opportunities,” says Reese.

And he is — residence has already brought new connections and opportunities, including potential deals with Canadian aerospace suits. In the future, he says, there are likely to be more sales, customers, and transactions.

For Richardson of Wayland Additive, Canada is a stepping stone to North America and an easier cultural bridge than invading the United States. “Canada has a real opportunity to do something easier and more comfortable,” he says. “Thanks to the historical connection between us, our legal structure, our culture, our common understanding, we can get each other and do business here. It’s natural. “

