Free accounts in GSuite should start paying soon





Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL; DR

Google will migrate all GSuite Legacy Free users to paid Google Workspace accounts. There is no provision to fall back to a regular Gmail account. Users must select a plan by May 1, 2022 and add billing options by July 1, 2022.

After a long time, Google has finally announced the death of a legacy free version of GSuite. Launched in 2006, the service allows businesses and schools to set up custom domains for use with Google’s popular Gmail service. Google Apps, a free service, has become very popular not only with businesses but also with enthusiasts.

As part of the 2012 GSuite rebranding, Google has shut down the free Google Apps hierarchy. However, existing users can continue to use the custom domain for free. Now, with further integration of G Suite into Google Workspace, Google will finally shut down the legacy free version of G Suite.

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

All users will be migrated to an equivalent Google Workspace account based on usage patterns. Plans start at $ 6 per user per month and continue to $ 18 per user per month. This move is in line with Google’s recent trend to remove previously free services, such as Google Photos’ unlimited storage tier.

More importantly, Google doesn’t provide a way to opt out of Google Workspace. You can migrate data from G Suite, but there is no easy or other way to fall back to your regular Gmail account.

What does this GSuite free account change mean to you?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

This is very problematic for the service that Google first sold to appeal to anyone trying to set up a custom domain. Personally, I have two Google Apps accounts, including ones used by my family. I used my account primarily for personal communication, but when I switch to Google Workspace, I have to pay at least $ 30 a month. Otherwise, you run the risk of losing nearly 15 years of email. Also note that the base plan only includes 30GB of storage. Not so many. In addition, the inevitable additional storage that has been added over the years adds even more cost. This costs hundreds of dollars each year due to the privilege of using a custom domain.

I think Google is increasingly focusing on the business for its workspace solution. However, this is a classic example of bait-and-switch. Unless there are restrictions, we’re happy to pay a small fee per domain to help you use the services that Google originally sold for free. Google Workspace users will continue to be unable to use Google Pay. You also cannot use your account for family memberships, including YouTube Premium family accounts. In fact, Google also doesn’t allow you to invite other users to your Google Home account set up with your Google Workspace ID. To add more insult to the injury, the Google Assistant couldn’t even access the calendar in Google Workspace accounts until 2019.

See: Does Google, Facebook, or Apple handle your death better?

It gets worse if you use features such as Google login. Migrating custom domains from Google Workspace can cause users of apps and services that log in via Google Login to fail unless you set a different email ID in advance.

These legacy GSuite free accounts host calendar entries for years, not just email. There are also Google Photos backups, travel star maps, notes, and even browser bookmarks. Getting that data out of GSuite is easy, but would you like to host it elsewhere? Not so many.Purchases made on the Play Store may also be lost unless you move to the workspace

Can I opt out of Google Workspace?

All existing users must select the new Google Workspace plan by May 1, 2022. From that date onwards, Google will automatically upgrade your users to the most appropriate paid plan. Google will not charge users for the first two months after the migration, but after July 1, 2022, accounts without billing details will be suspended.

Google, if you’re expecting users to pay the privilege of using services that are sold free to small organizations and families, all you can do is offer the option to move to a regular free plan. .. In the meantime, why not fix the shortcomings of Google Workspace so that it’s worth the monthly fee?

Comment Comment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidauthority.com/gsuite-legacy-free-edition-3093722/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos