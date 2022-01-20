President Timothy Sands praises Hawkeys for resilience and research progress in historic times | VTx





It’s a historic time for Hokie Nation in one or more ways.

This year, Virginia Tech is celebrating its 150th anniversary and 52 years since becoming an integrated university.

Meanwhile, the university’s endowment has doubled, surpassing and maintaining undergraduate admission goals, expanding into new research areas with the announcement of several centers, and starting construction on the Innovation Campus in Alexandria in September.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said in his sixth university speech at the Mos Arts Center on January 19th that he had reached the university audience. Directly and via live video. Sands highlighted the achievements of the past year and the university’s goals for 2022.

He said 95% of the college community has been vaccinated with COVID-19 and is encouraged that Hokies is not burdening the community’s health care system. Also, as a result of the pandemic, Virginia Tech has learned to strike the right balance between virtual learning and face-to-face learning and operations.

Universities have learned what we are doing, and we have never learned so much in such a short amount of time, Sands said. 2 years.

Virginia Tech relies on VTC’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke to provide rapid turnaround COVID-19 test results that allow the university to remain open. The institute also supported the state-wide health sector.

The institute celebrated the opening of a new facility last fall. This is one of several new developments across the Virginia Tech campus. Sands highlighted other expansion plans in Blacksburg and Washington, DC, including the grand opening of the Virginia Tech research facility at the Children National Research and Innovation Campus.

In Blacksburg, construction of the Hithole, the future home of the Myers Lawson School of Construction, will begin shortly. Also, the new data and decision-making science building is nearing completion as the first structure of a complex of global business and analytics.

The $ 35 million gift from Norris and Wendy Mitchell laid the foundation for a new 284,000-square-foot facility in the Faculty of Engineering to replace Randolph Hall, the largest building in Blacksburg.

Still, facilities are important, but their value comes from the programs and people they support, Sands said.

The new Blacksburg Center, which focuses on quantum research, is one such program. In his speech, Sands announced the launch of the Center for Quantum Information Science and Engineering, Virginia Tech. Founding Director and Professor Sophia Economou focused on interdisciplinary education and research and brought together faculty members from many different departments to talk about the center in a video.

According to Economou, he is very excited about training the next generation of quantum scientists and engineers.

The new center will appear shortly after Northrop Grumman, a global aerospace and defense company, announces a $ 12.5 million donation to set up a quantum architecture and software development center on the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria. ..

Quantum research is one of several areas identified by Dan Sui, Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation, as the forefront of research. Others are artificial intelligence and security, and Virginia Tech is making progress in both naming and extending the Sanghani Center for Artificial Intelligence and establishing the National Security Institute.

All of these developments are in line with Virginia Tech’s goal of becoming one of the world’s top 100 research universities, Sands said.

He said that our vision for the future of the university is comprehensive and wide-ranging, and that research is the area that guides us there. We believe that we are at the forefront of the next great opportunity to become a world-leading research university with a highly integrated mission of learning, discovery, and involvement.

Virginia Tech has also achieved and surpassed other goals. The university’s goal is to enroll about 30,000 undergraduate students. The number of applications in 2022 increased by 7% compared to last year to a record high of 45,185. Also, compared to last year, early decision applications increased by 20% and first generation student applications increased by 19%.

According to Sands, we are always very proud of the spirit and strength of this community. Every Hokie has an important role to play, no matter where you learn, work, teach or serve. When we say this is home, that’s what we mean.

Learn more about Virginia Tech’s sesquicentennial celebrations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://vtx.vt.edu/articles/2022/01/unirel-sotu2022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos