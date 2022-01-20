Mayor of New York consolidates technical offices and expands CTO role





New York City Mayor Eric Adams has signed a presidential directive that integrates the leadership of technology and innovation offices.

Previously, areas and offices focused on technology and innovation were reported to various deputy mayors. Currently, its monitoring has been integrated into the existing Ministry of Information Technology and Communications (DoITT), which has also been redesignated as the “Innovation Bureau”.

Adams is committed to renewing New York City’s technology, both in terms of urban services and to mitigate the challenges of doing business in the city. It is unclear how these goals will be achieved and whether cryptography will play a more important role.

So far, there is no mention of cryptography in the documents related to the Office of Technology and Innovation. However, Adams wants to make the city “cryptocurrency-friendly,” and he has already promised to receive the first three salaries in Bitcoin.

The different offices of Cyber ​​Command, Data Analysis and Information Privacy City will all be integrated under the new office. Each director reports to the CTO. The Algorithm Management and Policy Officer has been deprecated as the new office controls the use of algorithms throughout the city hall.

“Additional appropriate measures, including but not limited to employee transfers, taken to facilitate the integration described in this section shall be taken as soon as possible after the promulgation of this Order. “The order said.

The head of the office, formerly the director of the Information and Technology Communications Bureau, is now the city’s chief technology officer and reports directly to the first deputy mayor. The old office name and job title will continue to be used in situations where it is legally required.

Adams appointed Matt Fraser as CTO in December, when his role was more limited. He was previously Deputy Director of Information Technology at the New York Police Department. Prior to working at the NYPD, I worked at DoITT as a Deputy Commissioner for IT.

The Department of Innovation will streamline technology operations across the city and revolutionize the way New York City does business and the city serves residents and visitors. “

