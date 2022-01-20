Texas sues Google for local radio ads on smartphones





The Attorney General of Austin, Texas, sued Google on Wednesday, claiming that the company had asked local radio DJs to record personal recommendations for smartphones they weren’t using or offering.

In a lawsuit filed in Montgomery County, Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton said Google engaged in falsely misleading practices in violation of Texas’s deceptive trading practices-consumer protection legislation. According to the lawsuit, Google adopted iHeartMedia in October 2019 to have radio personalities in the Dallas and Houston regional markets record ads for the Google-branded smartphone Pixel 4.

However, at the time the ad was recorded, the proceedings stated that the phones had not yet been released and none of the DJs were using them. The proceedings state that Google did not provide a sample of the phone, even if iHeartMedia expressed to Google the violent nature of the ad, even if the DJ did not use the ad.

Google spokesman Jose Castaneda said Wednesday that the company is taking advertising law observance seriously and has set a policy to ensure compliance with the regulation.

Considering the complaint, Castaneda said AG’s allegations seem to misrepresent what happened here.

Paxton also sued Google in December 2020. In that case, Texas led a group of states claiming that Google was carrying out an illegal digital advertising monopoly in its proceedings with Facebook. Google, based in Mountain View, California, called the proceedings worthless.

Faced with Republican challengers in this year’s reelection, Paxton faces a criminal case many years ago and a new FBI investigation.

He pleaded not guilty to a state securities fraud case that has been stagnant since 2015. His then top agent broadly denied fraud in another criminal investigation initiated after reporting him to the FBI in 2020 on suspicion of bribery and abuse of authority.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/business/technology/2022/01/19/texas-sues-google-over-local-radio-ads-for-its-smartphones/

