Google Pay Hires PayPal Executives to Lead Cryptocurrency Payment Push





Google has hired a former PayPal executive to help strengthen Google Pay with plans to expand into crypto space.

Arnold Goldberg has been tasked with running Google’s payments department as part of a company-wide promotion to financial services, including cryptocurrencies.

Bill Lady, Google’s President of Commerce, told Bloomberg:

Cryptography is what we pay very much attention to […] As user demand and merchant demand evolve, it evolves accordingly.

Google Pay is an online payment system developed by Google to enable in-app, online and contactless payments on mobile devices such as Android smartphones, tablets and watches.

As part of the overhaul, Google will further focus on becoming a comprehensive digital wallet that includes digital tickets, airline passes, and vaccine passports, Lady said.

Following this news, Bitcoin (BTC) prices surged to a high of $ 42,478 (from a 24-hour low of $ 41,254) and then fell to $ 41,887 at the time of writing, according to Coinmarketcap.

Google has been in the crypto space for quite some time and has partnered with several crypto companies until 2021. Lady said the company plans to pursue more partnerships with more crypto companies.

In April 2021, Google Pay announced a new partnership with the global cryptocurrency exchange Gemini. With this update, Gemini users can now buy Bitcoins from Google Pay using fiat currencies with their debit or credit cards.

Technology giants also partnered with Coinbase in June to allow exchange customers to use their Coinbase cards to pay for goods and services through Google Pay. Users were also able to earn up to 4% crypto rebate for shopping.

In October, a partnership between Bakkt and Google enabled exchange customers to purchase goods and services using some selected cryptocurrencies through the Google Pay wallet.

As for Paypal, fintech companies are looking to create their own stablecoin, so they are likely to be one person. Earlier this month, Paypal confirmed plans to launch PayPal Coin. This was first found by developer Steve Moser in the source code for the platform’s iPhone app.

This is only three months after the tech giant has come up with a plan for a service called Plex that will allow users to create checks and savings accounts.

Not a bank-we’re not going to be a bank, Lady said of the decision to reduce the plex. Some past efforts have unknowingly stepped into those spaces.

Google Pay debuted in 2015 and was revamped in 2020, turning the platform into a hub, allowing customers to track expenses and look for discounts.

