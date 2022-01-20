Google is considering allowing users to hold Bitcoin on their digital cards





According to a Bloomberg report, technology giant Google plans to expand its payment capabilities with Bitcoin. The company is trying to outperform its competitors in terms of online services. That’s why we’re trying to enhance the game by consolidating partnerships and achieving that goal, with Bill Ready as President of Commerce and recently hired former PayPal executive Arnold Goldberg as Head of Payments.

The tech giant has partnered with Coinbase Global and BitPay to enable features that allow users to store Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Therefore, people can use their crypto holdings to pay for their purchases as if they were using fiat currency.

According to the article, the tech giant failed to reach the goal of the Google Pay feature. In other parts of the world, with the exception of India, payment services are struggling to gain traction. Therefore, you need to add functionality to your shopping service.

According to Ready, this initiative will allow people to take advantage of the entire set of financial services out there. Integration with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies seems like a logical step as it raises adoption levels and is accessible worldwide. Lady said:

It wasn’t a bank — we’re not going to be a bank. Some past efforts have unknowingly stepped into those spaces. Our purpose is to help build connections. I was not a conflicting party.

Will Google’s next billion users get Bitcoin?

According to Bloomberg, Ready and Goldberg worked at PayPal until the former joined Google to oversee the payments department. Now, Ready has invited Goldberg to become Vice President and General Manager of a new Google project called Next Billion Users.

According to the data shared in the report, Google’s wallet is integrated with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, recording about 150 million monthly active users worldwide. However, Apple’s payment methods are hampering Google’s ambitions, even on devices running the Android operating system.

In addition, Bloomers reports report that payment methods from other companies have contributed to the failure of most of Google’s payment capabilities. Expert Tom Noyes argued that only 4% of contactless or contactless payments in the United States depend on Google’s payment methods.

Therefore, as Bloomberg said, tech giants will focus their attention on making their wallets more comprehensive. In addition to its Bitcoin and cryptographic capabilities, the wallet allows users to purchase digital tickers, airline passes and add COVID-19 vaccine passports.

Regarding the Bitcoin and crypto markets, Google as President of Commerce said:

Cryptography is what we pay close attention to. As user demand and merchant demand evolve, it evolves accordingly.

It’s not yet known if Google’s crypto initiative will encounter similar responses from Apple or its competitors. The integration of Bitcoin with Apple Pay and Google Pay will give millions of people access to crypto payment capabilities.

At the time of pressing, the price of BTC is trading at $ 41,871 which moves laterally in 24 hours.

BTC of the downtrend of the 4-hour chart. Source: BTCUSD Tradingview

