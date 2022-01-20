Serena Gomez Helps Judge the 2022 Doodle For Google Contest – Billboard





Serena Gomez has been registered as a celebrity judge for this year’s Doodle for Google Contest. The annual event, which encourages students from kindergarten to grade 12 to design their own version of the company logo, has an exciting theme for 2022.

expedition

Watch the latest videos, charts and news

“I can’t wait to see how students across the country are working on mental health and self-care,” Gomez tweeted announcing her participation. In the accompanying video, Gomez explained why she decided to participate in this year’s contest.

“I directly know how scary and lonely it is to face world pressure alone, especially at a young age,” said the singer / actress. “That’s why we launched the Rare Impact Fund with the goal of raising $ 100 million for mental health education, especially in poorly serviced communities. And it’s great for Google to join this mission! “

The award-winning Doodle will be posted on the iconic Google homepage. Students are encouraged to take pictures clearly and use the materials and media they want to express as long as they can be displayed in 2D format. In addition to the right to brag, the winners will be awarded a $ 30,000 college scholarship and a $ 50,000 technical award to the school. The contest will be held until 11:59 pm PT on March 4th.

Here’s a description of this year’s prompt: “We are all doing a lot, and now it is more important than ever to take care of our bodies and minds. We feel better when we are depressed. What do you like to do? How do you rest? What activities calm and energize you? What makes your heart happy? This year’s theme encourages us to share how we nurture our minds, bodies and spirits in the face of the opportunities and challenges that each day brings. “

Other judges for this year’s contest include Elyse Fox, founder of the Sad Girls Club and advocate of mental health, and Juliana Urtubey, the 2021 US Open Special Education Teacher.

Watch Gomez announce her participation below.

#DoodleForGoogle is back, and this year Rare Impact Fund founder @Selena Gomez has joined the jury panel. This year’s theme is “I care about myself …”, so thank you! Check the details and enter today https://t.co/QPYvZte0Bn pic.twitter.com/gXuzXC8ijn

— Google (@Google) January 18, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.billboard.com/music/pop/selena-gomez-judge-2022-doodle-for-google-contest-1235020312/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos