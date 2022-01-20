Union Budget 2022: 1% Inspiration, 99% Sweat: Budget Should Give Incentives to Turn Jugaad into Innovation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently called the startup the new backbone of India. According to a report by Orios Ventures, the country has 90 unicorns, making it the third largest unicorn hub after the United States (487) and China (301). Despite the success of the domestic startup ecosystem, the numbers for innovation and investment in R & D remain disastrous.

India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index increased from 81 in 2015 to 48 last year, but a 2021 economic survey shows that India spends much less on R & D and innovation than in other countries. Shown. India’s total R & D spending is 0.65% of GDP, significantly lower than the top 10 countries spending 1.5-3% of GDP on research and innovation.

Pradeep Multani, President of the PHD Chamber of Commerce, states that there is an urgent need to invest in innovation and R & D in India. At this point, we suggest that R & D in the private sector be simpler and more encouraging, as well as encourage and encourage R & D. In order for Make in India to become a global reality, we need to target 2% of GDP as R & D expenses. The government can redistribute and manage its resources. But the real challenge is to revitalize the private sector. R & D spending in the public sector is 70%, while that in the private sector is 30%. This needs to be reversed, says the director of the PHD Chamber of Commerce.

Budget Boost Multani proposes to pay attention to future budgets in this area. He recommends encouraging research and development by providing subsidies and fiscal stimulus to the private sector. Grants can take the form of direct support through the provision of research grants or indirect support through R & D tax subsidies.

Usually, prototypes and semi-developed technical samples are obtained from overseas, so the budget needs to be prepared to attract FDI by R & D. Such R & D activities are not treated as exports of services and instead are taxed at 18% under GST because the place of supply under Section 13 (3) (a) of IGST is the place where the service was performed. Will be done. India in this case. He explains that this makes R & D activities uncompetitive and many companies are hesitant to invest further in India.

Multani amends the IGST Act to inform that the location of R & D services provided to foreign service recipients should be the location of effective use and enjoyment of the service, that is, the location of the service recipient. It states that it is necessary.

In April 2010, the state introduced a 200% weighted tax deduction for corporate spending on internal R & D. However, this model could not create a driving force in the industry-wide innovation culture. This 200% tax incentive in February 2016 has been reduced to 150% of research funding since 2017 and 100% since 2020. The deduction amount can be used for scientific research on in-house R & D expenses approved by DGIT (E) and DSIR. This includes capital expenditures (excluding land and buildings) by companies engaged in manufacturing and manufacturing goods. The scope of benefits may include costs incurred outside the research facility, such as patent applications and product registrations. This could motivate the industry to spend more on R & D, he says.

In another proposal, software advocacy NASSCOM proposes a scheme to help industry consortia (large companies, start-ups, MSMEs, academic institutions) invest in R & D and create innovation superclusters. Unlike traditional clusters and parks, they are geographically agnostic and based on technology themes. Ashish Aggarwal, NASSCOM’s Vice President and Head of Public Policy, states that these need to be actively built and nurtured through industry-government partnerships over the medium to long term.

Under this, the government must provide a consistent subsidy for all rupees invested by the consortium. He gives examples of countries that use similar approaches very well, such as Canada, Germany, Israel and France. Adopted in 2017, Canada’s Innovation Supercluster Initiative has raised $ 1.79 billion in co-investment from the industry and has generated over 850 intellectual property rights.

New Fields Over the years, the country has spent a considerable amount of money optimizing key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, construction and automotive, but now we need to consider more technology-driven sectors. Therefore, Amit Kumar, CEO and co-founder of MSMEx, needs to continue to drive innovation in AI, AR, VR, blockchain, Web3.0, and other deep-tech SaaS products by investigating trends. Says. However, because India is a large economy of basic needs, it turns out that the medical infrastructure lags far behind needs during the pandemic, so innovation and research on mobility, agri, D2C and healthcare. Development should also be encouraged.

NASSCOM’s Aggarwal says it should focus on certain emerging sectors that are important to India. Governments need to focus broadly and get the consortium to come up with useful project proposals and R & D questions. He adds that some examples could include mobility, climate and energy, digital healthcare, advanced manufacturing, communications technology, and satellite-based environmental analysis.

Jugaad is not innovation MSME plays an important role in driving the country’s economy, and MSME’s role in driving innovation and R & D cannot be ignored. Multani states that India’s vision of achieving a $ 5 trillion economy can be achieved by bringing a culture of innovation to products and processes and adopting innovative technologies in the MSME sector. Technology upgrades in the manufacturing industry, as well as innovation and digitization in the process, have the potential to become MSME’s game changers.

One of the points pointed out in the economic survey was that relying solely on Jugaad’s innovation risks missing important opportunities for future innovation.

To elaborate on this, MSMExs Kumar states that there is not much awareness and understanding of what innovation really is. Our MSME sees all Jugaads as innovation. Our MSME is creative, but not all creativity is innovation. He explains that creativity and Jugaad need to be refined for standardization, scale and commercialization in order to treat it as an innovation.

The second barrier is the ecosystem of innovation, including culture and resources. Indian business style does not help encourage and nurture this. Jugar style is always cheap and fast. In the competition for short-term approaches, MSME does not invest in long-term approaches. Therefore, he says, they do not have the patience to turn Jugaad into innovation. The founders of MSME do not encourage innovation because they want certain success. As a result, innovation does not fit their strategy.

