Wastewater findings suggest that Omicron has peaked





The huge metro plant in St. Paul is more than just a wastewater treatment facility.

In some laboratories, Stephen Barlog, a senior researcher in the Environmental Services Division of the Metropolitan Council, is extracting viral genetic material from wastewater samples.

“We take samples of wastewater flowing into our St. Paul’s factory every day,” says Barog. “Last week’s data is a bit surprising in that it shows that the viral load in the wastewater flowing into the metro plant has dropped very sharply.”

In the laboratory, small droplets of genetic material are stored in vials, which are frozen to 112 degrees below freezing.

Samples are then sent to the University of Minnesota Genomics Center for identification and analysis.

According to the Met Council’s announcement, “Scientists are investigating the prevalence of covid-19 among the population living in sewers, or the majority of the population, of SARS-CoV-2 viral material in wastewater. Measure the concentration. The metroplant is servicing. ”

“When people use the bathroom, if they have Covid’s disease, if they have Covid-19’s disease, they shed a fragment of the virus,” explains Barog. “These debris go into wastewater.”

The graphs published by the Metropolitan Council show what scientists have discovered. The latest data show that the amount of virus in wastewater in the metro area is decreasing.

“The graph shows the amount of genetic material that can be detected in the water,” says Shadl. “It follows very closely with the number of cases reported by MDH. When many people get sick, the number of those fragments begins to increase. When you become healthy, it decreases.”

The Metroplant serves approximately 2 million people and treats approximately 175 million gallons of wastewater daily.

Scientists say it’s a good way to collect sample data from the entire population.

“If that number is declining, and if the amount of virus is declining by many in the community, that seems like a good sign for me,” says Barog.

He states that his findings are limited to the metro.

However, others are encouraged about the progress in tracking the Omicron surge.

“This peaks pretty quickly and then goes down pretty fast,” says Dr. Randy Rice, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, which also provides clinical practice at Moose Lake.

“The sign we’re hearing from the whole state is hopefully flat,” Rice says. “And I hope to roll up my hump and go down again next week.”

The Metropolitan Council emphasizes that its findings relate to 66 communities serving the region, not all of Minnesota.

But other health professionals are looking at the entire state.

The Mayo Clinic has not investigated wastewater data, but has looked at Omicron statistics elsewhere to calculate figures, and current cases are counted throughout the state.

Their modeling shows that Minnesota peaks between next week and the end of the month.

According to doctors, the population is not clear, but the number of cases begins to decline.

The Met Council team states that their findings are just preliminary, but so far there seems to be some good news here.

“That’s a glance,” says Schadl. “More data will be needed in the coming days or weeks to see if this trend is true.”

