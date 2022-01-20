Google is doing everything in its power to prevent the Australian party from disseminating false information





Google Australia has accepted more than $ 100,000 in political ads that were eventually removed due to a breach of advertising policy, but as much as possible to prevent the Clive Palmers United Australia Party from disseminating false information on the platform. Claims to be doing that.

UAP has spent about $ 5 million on Google-owned YouTube ads since September, and according to Google’s own transparency report, out of five video ads after running on the platform for 4-11 days. 4 have been removed. Millions of views at that time.

Google has obtained four Clive Palmers United Australia Party video ads from YouTube for violating the false alarm policy. Credit: Alex Ellinghausen

In a federal parliamentary investigation into online safety, Labor Rep. Tim Watts questioned whether Google’s policies were failing if Palmers UAP could advertise false information with advertising funding. did.

We are certainly doing our best to stop him and everyone else who may disseminate false information about COVID and others. [misinformation] On our platform. According to Google Australia executive Lucinda Longcroft, the advertising policy does not seek to benefit from that information, and its enforcement is in line with it.

When asked by Watts what the platform is doing to prevent the situation from repeating, Longcroft said the company is increasing the effectiveness of its artificial intelligence system and made these mistakes. We are taking all available actions to correct and combat false information.

She upheld the company’s policy of not disclosing transparent information about the details of the strike issued to UAP or former Liberal Party lawmaker Craig Kelly who was exiled to UAP last year, and the majority of those warned were harmed. Opportunity to modify their work, which did not mean and was given.

Unvaccinated Palmer spent Wednesday in 2019, leading a Senate party ticket in Queensland and vowing to run Australia’s most expensive political campaign in the next federal election. Announced that it will exceed $ 10,000. Mr. Kelly wants Hughes to be reelected at his seat.

UAP spends about $ 4.9 million on YouTube ads, accounting for more than 90% of all political ads on Australian platforms, and the Australian Labor Party spends only $ 90,450. UAP forked over $ 100,000 each in three of the four ads. Google’s Transparency Report doesn’t mention the specific policy that the ad violated, and it’s unclear what the ad claims.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/google-doing-everything-in-its-power-to-stop-united-australia-party-spreading-misinformation-20220120-p59pqh.html

