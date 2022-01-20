Stores without checkout-is the hybrid model the best way to move forward? — Retail innovation hub





Do you dare to suggest that the hybrid approach is the (immediate) future path?

As an example, Netto, a discount grocery retailer that is part of the Edeka Group, recently opened its first Trigo-equipped frictionless checkout store in Munich, Germany.

The 250-square-meter store has been converted into a Pick & Go hybrid autonomous product.

One of the staples of local loyal grocery shoppers in the residential neighborhood of Schwabing-West, this Net City store brings a Trigos hybrid check-out-free solution to your discounted shopping experience. Michael Gabay, CEO of Trigo, said.

This district, crowded with students studying at a prestigious university nearby, is an ideal place to open a frictionless store.

He added: The choice to move forward in a hybrid, checkout-free format speaks to Neto’s commitment to innovation and customer experience.

This format does not interfere with the discounted shopping experience that customers are accustomed to, and can be checked out by a traditional cashier and purchased in bulk or in a crate.

The conclusion is

Over the last two years, retailers have arguably adopted digital solutions more than any other industry.

The outbreak of Covid-19 has forced the sector to pursue an accelerating digital transformation as many physical stores are suddenly closed and the subsequent transition to e-commerce has been facilitated.

Brands have fused the world of online retail and physical stores to provide customers with the best of both worlds: emotional connectivity within the store and online convenience.

Mobile purchases, non-checkout stores, same-day deliveries, and in-store pickup are just a few of the derivatives of this, but with such initiatives, retailers are interested in customer behavior, shopping preferences, and products. Can be better understood.

This will undoubtedly increase further in 2022. But retailers rushing to embrace future stores need to keep in mind that innovative technology isn’t the silver bullet to succeed in these rapidly changing omni-channel eras.

How long did it take for online shopping to be successful? Or contactless payment? Or is it a mass adoption of self-checkout? These will take some time to be adopted.

It is said that 2022 will be the customer’s year. Now, how does excluding shoppers from your cool new store fit into that?

So why is the hybrid model the best way to move the product forward without checkout? Softly, softly, etc.

Technology should not interfere with, but enhance, the shopping experience. It may be an obvious statement, but surprisingly, there are a number of companies that continue to forget this simple rule.

