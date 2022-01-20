Oh my words! Why are new games so popular?





During Omicron’s surge, word games offer people the opportunity to connect and compete in a fun way.

St. Paul, Minnesota. So far, Wordle has won the internet in 2022.

Introduced by a New York City software engineer who created a puzzle for a partner last fall, the browser-based word game has millions of enthusiastic followers in recent months as Omicron rampages around the world. Has won.

Even Heck, Jimmy Fallon, has posted his Wordle results four times since the beginning of the new year. “Update: I’m still crazy,” he wrote to 51 million Twitter followers on January 7.

Update: Still crazy # Wordle202

— Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) January 7, 2022

So what is the deal?

The appeal of Wordle lies in its simplicity. It’s free, doesn’t show ads anywhere, and produces one five-letter mysterious word that you guess every day. In this game you have 6 chances to guess and try different letter combinations, but if you don’t succeed after these rounds, you’re out of luck and try again with another mysterious word until the next day. need to do it.

Then you can win or lose, or share your results on social media or only with friends and family.

Dr. Matt Baldwin, a professor of social psychology at the University of Florida, is one of many who participates in this fun.

“Sure, in my circle of the academic world, I have a lot of sense of what it’s really like if I’m not playing at this point. The same thing is happening in other groups. I think, “says Baldwin. In a zoom interview. “It’s definitely a way of signaling’I’m with you, I’m part of the same group and mission’, which makes it possible to compare ourselves with others. “

This is especially important during these difficult days of Omicron.

“I think a lot is happening in the game,” Baldwin said. “Much of our lives have moved online. Perhaps we are really anxious for some kind of shared reality? Some kind of shared goal, connecting us. Something. “

As Baldwin points out, the game can only be played once a day, so it’s virtually impossible to get addicted.

But that only makes it more popular.

“Psychologically speaking, there may be a storm of this perfect element. It’s a great challenge, but it doesn’t require much of our attention. It’s not boring, but it’s not overwhelming. “Boldwin said. “Especially for us at this time, it will be together to be a truly perfect game.”

The popularity of Wordle, created by a person named Josh Wardle, has led to a confusing situation for Steven Cravotta in Santa Monica, California.

With a weird twist, Cravotta created an app named “Wordle!” Five years ago. Note the exclamation mark that most of its existence was only seen with a few downloads a day. It has nothing to do with Josh Wardle’s “Wordle” game, but about 10 days ago, Cravotta noticed a surge in downloads for his app.

The user clearly didn’t understand the difference between the two.

“Honestly, I didn’t know what was going on. I thought it was like a fake download, or someone sent a bot download to my app,” Clabotta said of Zoom. “People didn’t really know that (the other Wordle) was only in the browser, so they naturally went to the app store to find a mobile game, and mine because it shared the same thing. First came up with a name. It’s an incredible coincidence. ”

However, Cravotta was worried about benefiting from the wrong download. In particular, Josh Wardle wasn’t intended for “Wordle” to make money or charge.

Together, they decided to donate 100% of their earnings to Boost! West Oakland is a non-profit organization in California, the birthplace of Clabotta, that teaches and coaches young people in the area.

“Wordle” is a pandemic.

Oddly enough, Steven Cravotta created another game “Wordle!” With the same name five years ago. -And now his app is accidentally getting thousands of downloads.

He respects the mission of other Wordles and donates all proceeds to nonprofits: @ KARE11 pic.twitter.com/OH4ZxYsDC3

— Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) January 20, 2022

“I wanted to find a program that focused on literacy because it was in line with the point of (Wordle),” Cravotta said. “I really wanted to respect Josh’s mission. When I read his article, he said he didn’t want to make money from the game. I respected it. The only thing this has happened. The reason is why my app got it. So many downloads. The only real option was to donate revenue. ”

That’s another way people are winning in Wordle.

“It’s absolutely incredible,” said Cravotta. “It’s a great game.”

