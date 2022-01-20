Autonomous Store Growth-Answer to Key Questions About This Technology — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





What are the benefits of an autonomous store?

They provide retailers with a wealth of consumer insights.

Computer vision technology provides insights into which products consumers are operating, the time they spend on them, and how they react to changes in in-store pricing, product range, and product layout. To do.

This allows retailers to make more informed decisions about offers, store layouts, and shelves to maximize sales.

Supermarkets were strong during the pandemic, but many retailers were in survival mode. Now that the economy is recovering, retailers want to thrive. But the retail industry isn’t the same as it was 18 months ago, so it needs to be tailored to the needs of today’s customers.

Autonomous stores can increase profit margins almost twice as much as traditional retail stores by reducing labor costs, efficient product inventory, and improved store operations.

This not only maximizes revenue, but also provides new players with the opportunity to compete on the high streets. Establishing a store on High Street has traditionally required significant operating costs, but stores without checkouts have reduced some of the barriers to entry.

First, the autonomous store can operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week and does not require the presence of staff. Second, removing checkouts allows retailers to reserve more floor space for their products. Space is important in retail.

Finally, automatic inventory and store management applications from stores without checkouts provide real-time inventory availability.

This technology allows store clerks to know which shelves need to be restocked and which products need to be reordered, making the store management process much more efficient and reducing inventory time.

Is it as safe as a traditional retail store?

Autonomous stores provide many layers of store security. Theft is virtually eliminated. Anyone who steps into the store is monitored through a sophisticated network of cameras and sensors.

Many redundant software modules are running in parallel, so if you sneaked something beyond one module, one of the other modules would have picked it up.

Retailers are now aware of the value of this technology. They no longer have to worry about the safety of their brick and mortar stores. Stores can be open 24 hours a day, allowing retailers to maximize revenue, reduce costs, and significantly improve customer convenience.

Does it affect the retail industry?

Autonomous stores improve workers’ skills by removing tasks that make the most of their time, rather than threatening their work. Staff can now move from behind Till to the manufacturing floor, assisting customers as store advisors.

Autonomous stores not only benefit customers and businesses, but also retail employees. Retail workers, especially those working in supermarkets, have high turnover rates.

Instead of performing value-added tasks that truly interact with customers, customers often get stuck behind inventory checks and inventory checks, doing tasks that can be automated and released to the manufacturing floor.

By changing the role of retail store employees to store advisors, staff can provide better customer support.

This brings great value to both the customer’s shopping experience and the work of retail staff. Therefore, retailing drives us into a future that is far more efficient and convenient for both consumers and businesses.

No checkout in the future

Consumers are increasingly demanding a frictionless shopping experience, and autonomous stores meet those demands. In 2022, we saw many supermarkets launch new checkoutless stores in the UK and abroad.

The adoption of autonomous stores will continue to increase after 2022.

Retailers should consider providing physical customers with the speed and convenience of online shopping. This is either suitable for autonomous retail or lags behind the rapidly changing expectations of customers and staff.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2022/1/19/autonomous-stores-surge-answering-the-key-questions-around-this-technology

