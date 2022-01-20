Instagram begins testing subscription features that allow creators to charge for content





Instagram subscription content can be set up for a monthly fee ranging from 99 cents to $ 99.

Sarah Tew / CNET

Instagram started testing subscriptions on Wednesday. This is a new feature that allows creators to provide paid followers with access to exclusive content.

At launch, only 10 U.S. creators will be in the alpha test phase, including basketball player Sedona Prince, model Kelsey Cook, actor-influenced Aranchi Kincho, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, and digital creator Ronnie IIV. I was able to access the new features.

Content can be set for a variety of monthly fees, from 99 cents to $ 99.

“By subscribing to Instagram, we can build closer relationships with our followers and fans,” said Bunny Michael, another inaugural creator of spirituality influencers, in a release. I am. “I am very excited to have a lasting impact that fosters those connections and helps keep my work sustainable.”

Spirituality influencer Bunny Michael (above) is one of the 10 content creators participating in the “alpha” test of Instagram’s subscription features.

Instagram

Creators can broadcast live, subscriber-only, and offer exclusive stories with interactive stickers, polls, behind-the-scenes clips, and other content. Subscribers will receive a special purple badge that will help them stand out among commenters.

Both creators and followers will be able to provide feedback to Instagram before subscriptions become widespread.

Social media platforms are increasingly looking for ways to allow popular users to monetize their profiles. Fellow Metaproperty Facebook introduced a subscription in 2020, and Twitter launched SuperFollow last September.

“Instagram subscriptions allow creators to connect with their most enthusiastic followers and increase their monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and perks,” Instagram said. I am.

Meta has announced that it will not collect fees from creators using Facebook or Instagram subscriptions until 2023 at the earliest.

Instagram

