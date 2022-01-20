Google Nest white noise has changed: this is a bigger issue





Over the weekend, several users visited the Google forums and complained about changing Google’s white noise ambient sound files. According to the comments, the old file was replaced by the new file. The new files had strict cutoffs and slow loops that caused users to wake up or get in the way. In addition, users reported that the new sound was muffled and harder to hear than the old sound, and it didn’t work. Users quickly picked up the problem and even created a one-hour and twelve-hour sound loop so that one user could play it to another.

Juan Ci / Shutterstock

After a few days of complaints and multiple reports from various sites, forum admins and Google community managers said the company had restored the white noise sound to its original form. However, while the problem may be resolved for the foreseeable future, it helps to highlight a much larger problem at this point and is unlikely to disappear soon. I don’t own the file I’m streaming.

Digital purchases are not physical ownership

As we become so dependent on cloud computing, we are focusing on many needs for the services offered by digital and streaming services. Currently, the noise around Google may not be directly related to the streaming service, but it is based on the cloud system that Google uses to distribute the same files to users around the world. The system uses a cloud controlled by someone else, so I can’t say anything about what’s available through the service.

This has been a problem many times in the past, and companies like Apple even remove purchased movies from users’ iTunes libraries. Purchasing digital items has become very easy and convenient and is not almost impossible. Even things like movie rentals have become heavily dependent on the digital world for some form of participation. But just because you paid to add something to your library doesn’t mean it’s yours. In fact, all you really have to do is provide a license to access the content as long as it is available on the associated host service. Some of the content hosted by the service may disappear at any time.

This happened when Apple removed three movies from the iTunes user’s library in 2018 (as seen in the linked article above). When asked, the company told users that the content was no longer available on iTunes and that users couldn’t access the content even though they had “purchased” it in the past.

We are at the mercy of content providers

You don’t really own the content you want to stream, such as Google’s ambient noise system, so you have no real control over it. Instead, we are at the mercy of content providers and their decision to provide that content to us. In the case of changes in noise around Google, I left a lot of rush to find something that works to fill the void with the changes Google made.

Thankfully, the community was able to generate enough feedback that Google decided to undo it, but that wasn’t a guaranteed result. Developers often make changes for reasons they find important, but they may not always fit what the entire community wants.

Therefore, you should always keep in mind that you don’t own the content you’re streaming from the cloud, whether you rely on a streaming service like Amazon or what Google offers. there is. If you don’t have a physical copy like a DVD, you only have a license to use it. As a result, you have no real control over how your company uses or modifies it. It’s a problem that people will sooner or later get used to, as it’s a problem that continues to grow as you dive deeper into cloud computing.

