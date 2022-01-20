50 Inspiring Fifty Women Working at Deep Tech Wins Inspiring Fifty Award





They are very numerous, but they are here: Deep Tech Females. InspiringFifty Deep Tech Benelux + Edition is a global initiative to put the spotlight on women working in technology. Today, 50 winners have been announced. “These women are rock stars. They are all tackling the big challenges facing the world,” said Cheryl Boyd, marketing manager for sponsor partner HighTech XL.

Nearly 100 women from the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and the United Kingdom were nominated, and the jury eventually selected 50 women. These women are working on cutting-edge hardware and software technology, also known as Deep Tech. Boyd explains: “Each has had a huge impact on a wide range of industries such as healthcare and telecommunications. When I saw the list of candidates, I was speechless. These women are really inspiring.”

High Tech XL and Fe + male Tech Heroes, sponsor partners based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands’ high tech campus, have jointly created a candidate list. The final winners were selected by a jury consisting of judges working at major technology companies such as ASML and Philips. The award ceremony was originally scheduled for December 2021, but the event has been postponed due to current measures against corona in the Netherlands. The organizers are planning a new date in the spring of 2022.

Inspiring Fifty DeepTech Winners

Janssen Vaccine Developer

One of the winners is Hanneke Schuitemaker. Hanneke has been working on vaccine development for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) for the past decade. In her role at Janssen, she has overseen the development of influenza vaccines and vaccines against Ebola, HIV, RSV, Zika virus, and now SARS-CoV2. “She is one of the most notable winners. Even if she’s the only one on the list, I think it’s inspiring.” Therefore, this top 50 is just for highly educated women. There are also real entrepreneurs. Numerous winners work for multinational technology companies such as ASML, Signify, and Philips.

“See, here.”

Inspired. According to Boyd, that is the ultimate goal of winning the Top 50. “Deep tech women are clearly underrated. I want to change that. Use this list to send a message. Look, here it is. Inspired by them, with them. Get in touch. The more people you hear about these women, the more common it is for them to work in technology. “

Breaking away from the traditional role

Above all, Boyd believes we need to let go of the old-fashioned division of roles. “We have been working on” mental conditioning “for over 100 years. But we live in the 21st century and can let go of these traditional roles. Slowly, you are seeing more and more of that change, and it’s positive. No one disagrees with the fact that having a diverse and comprehensive team is beneficial to the organization. “

Examples for the younger generation

The Top 50 can be an inspiration not only for employers, but especially for the younger generation. “We need to show the little girl what is possible. Is your daughter good at math? Then encourage her to use her talents. This list of women also shows them. Is: It may not be easy, but if you are passionate about something, then you can do a lot. These women are just one example. “

