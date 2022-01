Google Play Games for PC Launches Limited Beta of Android Games on Windows to Share System Requirements

For now, you need a relatively powerful computer.And once, the United States didn’t get Google’s stuff first

Last year, Google told The Game Awards that it plans to bring Android games to Windows PCs under the banner of Google Play games. Basically, launch an Android app store for Windows that is limited to games. True to our previous promise, now in 2022, Google needs to share more with us. Starting today, stakeholders can sign up for a limited beta of the new Google Play games for PC. South Korea, or Taiwan.

We don’t provide a complete list of beta launch titles, but here are some games that beta testers can enjoy:

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Summoners War Survival State: Joker Collaboration Three Kingdoms Tactics Android Police Video of the Day

Other titles, shown in today’s promotional video, are embedded below. Google warns that the list of games may vary from region to region.

Unfortunately, there is no beta here in the US yet, and it’s not clear how the test market was chosen. However, turnabouts are fair play, as the United States is usually the focus of Google. Maybe it’s good that other countries can enjoy something from Google first.

Google says the game will be playable on Windows while the beta of a standalone application built by Google supports mouse and keyboard input and cross-platform achievement and save synchronization, but how much works. It’s not clear if a beta release, or if all titles are compatible with all features.

The minimum requirements start with Windows 10 or later (v2004) and at least 8 cores of CPU (supporting hardware virtualization), 8 GB of RAM, 20 GB of fast SSD space, and a few “some game class” GPUs. increase. This means you’ll need a reasonably high-end, modern machine, but you don’t need Windows 11. According to Google, these requirements will be lower in the future.

Android game developers can also express their interest in Google Play games for PC. A developer documentation is also available today, including information such as ensuring that your game is optimized for Windows PCs. If you’re a game developer looking for an early shot on a new platform, let Google tell you to get started. The platform requires support for large screens and mouse and keyboard controls, but more requirements will be published later.

In the meantime, the rest of us have to wait for the first impression of the new Android-game-on-Windows platform from the test market, but Google will share more about its availability in the future beta market. I’m saying I need it.

