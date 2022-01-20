The jacket is a men’s basketball that falls into the devil’s devil Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Despite taking a two-point lead in the second half of the flat, Georgia Institute of Technology men’s basketball couldn’t delay Wakeforest’s attack and hit an 80-64 retreat at the McCammish Pavilion Wednesday night. I was.

The Yellow Jackets (7-10, 1-6 ACC) fired a moderate 38.5% shot from the field, while the Demon Deacon (15-4, 5-3 ACC) was hot from the start, over 55%. I shot a shot. Almost 57% of the first half of the game.

Tech was aggressively led by Michael Devoe, who finished with 22 points, and Jordan Usher finished with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Second grade Saba Gigiberia scored the highest eight points in his career.

Wakeforest featured five double-digit scorers led by Alondes Williams, who finished with 19 points, 9 assists and 7 rebounds.

The Yellowjackets will remain home on Sunday, January 23, when hosting Clayton State University for a non-conference match. Tipoff is set at 5pm and will be broadcast live on the ACC Network Extra.

Second grade Saba Gigiberia (2 – above) scored the highest 8 points in his career in a 17-minute action Wednesday night. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

Post-Match Notes After tonight’s match, Georgia Institute of Technology played six of the first seven ACC games against the top seven teams in today’s conference. Georgia Institute of Technology will face the top two teams (Florida and Miami) at home next week. Georgia Institute of Technology has adopted the eighth different start lineup of the season for Wake Forest, inserting a 7: 1 sophomore Sabaji Giberia at the start of the first university. Deebo Coleman.Tech, who started the last two games against Boston University and the University of North Carolina, used 10 players for the sixth time this season, all playing double digits, and for the first time this season, all 10 players. Entered the scoring line. Wake Forest lost 14 games in a row to Georgia Institute of Technology on the home floor of Yellowjacket, winning for the first time since February 22, 2004, when Chris Paul was a freshman on the Demon Deacons team. Of the 14 consecutive techs that took place at home via Wake, the last six were at the McCammish Pavilion, one at the Philips (now State Farm) Arena, and seven at the Alexander Memorial Coliseum. .. 8. This is the ninth time in 17 games this season that the Techs bench has surpassed the opponent’s bench. It happened only 6 times in 26 games in 2020-21. Jacket Reserve has scored 76 points in the last three games. Tech has achieved 30 steals in the last three games, a season-high 11 against Wake Forest, and has spread to seven players. Sabaji Giberia has made its first college start against Wake Forest. At 16:47, the best career, he recorded the best 8 points (4-of-8 FG) with 3 assists. The 7-1 sophomore played 12 games before this season and played 14 minutes in road games with Duke (6 points, 6 revs) and North Carolina (4 points, 4 revs). Michael Devaud shook off two points. That night in North Carolina, he led the jacket against Wake Forest, scoring 22 points and scoring his first three-point field goal in three games. Devaud surpassed Jim Wood (1,459 from 1974-77) in 18th place, scoring 1,460 points. Devaud has scored more than 20 points nine times this season (22 vs. Wake Forest), reaching double digits in 23 years. Of his last 25 games. Devoe reached double digits with 73 points in his career. Jordan Euscher has scored 14 double-digit goals in 17 games this season, achieving this in the last nine games of Tex. During that stretch, seniors scored an average of 16.6 points per game (55-112 FG, 49.1 pct., 13-35 3pt FG). He averages 15.1 for the season and 14.4 for ACC games. Rodney Howard returned to the court after eight games missed and played against Phoenix’s USC for the first time since December 18. He scored only one point at 16:25, but had three assists and four rebounds. Senior Jordan Asher was commended pre-match on Wednesday night for being the latest yellowjacket to join a 1,000-point club. (Photo by Danny Karnik)

