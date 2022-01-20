Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022 — Best Sale on the Last Day for Mobile Phones, Laptops and Other Electronics





This is the final day of the 2022 Amazon Republic Day sale. But before the sale ends, there are still many deals. We have put together some of the best deals and offers you can get on your electronics. The Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022 is just around the corner, and it’s only a few hours away. The sale started on January 16th for Prime members and the next day for everyone. Even on the last day of the sale, there are still some major deals and offers to get different categories of products.

We already have a list of great deals on smartphones, laptops, audio products, appliances and kitchen appliances. However, if you haven’t got anything yet, or plan to shop further, here’s a list of the best tech deals available on Amazon for the last day.

Lenovo Legion 5 Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptops can be purchased for 62,990 with a 33% discount. It also comes with a free EMI option and a bank offer for additional discounts. The Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and is powered by a 4th generation AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor.

Dell 15 (2021) If you need a laptop for your daily work or study, you can buy the Dell 15 available at a discount of 30,990. You can also get your laptop without free EMI options and bank offers. The Dell 15 (2021) has a 15.6-inch display, Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. 2020 Apple MacBook Pro The 2020 Apple MacBook Pro is also available at a discounted price of 1,27,990 as part of this Amazon Republic Anniversary sale. It comes with an Apple M1 chip and has a 13.3 inch display. The 2020 MacBook Pro features 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, providing up to 20 hours of battery life. Available in two colors, space gray and silver. Apple iPhone XR The Apple iPhone XR is an affordable iPhone available for 34,999 during this sale. This is for the 64GB model, but the 128GB model is available at 40,999. The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display, with a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel front camera. It is water and dust resistant and is equipped with an A12 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 12 iPhone 12 is another big deal you’ll get during this sale. The black 64GB iPhone 12 can be purchased for 52,999 after being discounted from its original price of 59,900. A 128GB iPhone 12 model is also available at a discounted price, down from the original price of 70,900 to 61,999. iPhone 12 comes in multiple colors such as black, blue, green, purple and white. Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G Samsung Galaxy S20FE is available for 36,990 as part of the Amazon Republic Day sale. Free EMI options, bank offers and redemption offers are also available on this smartphone. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with fast and wireless charging. 2020 Apple iPad Air Amazon Republic Day Sale also offers 2020 Apple iPad Air at a discounted price. You can get it for 51,900 by discounting from the original price of 54,900. The 2020 iPad Air features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chip. You get a 12 megapixel rear camera and a 7 megapixel front camera. iPad Air also has multiple color options such as silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is a premium pair of wireless earphones available during this sale. It is available at a 50 percent discount that lowers its price from 17,990 to 8,990. Galaxy Buds Pro features Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), 360 degree sound experience, and IPX7 water resistance. Apple AirPods Pro is available at a 24% discount, so if you plan to buy Apple AirPods Pro, this is a good time to buy it. It can be purchased at the original price of 24,900 to 18,990. AirPods Pro comes with ANC along with a transparent mode. It is resistant to sweat and water, and you can choose from three silicon chips. Sony HT-S40R Soundbar The Sony HT-S40R Soundbar is available for 26,990 after being discounted from the original price of 29,990. This is a 5.1ch Dolby Digital Audio Soundbar with a subwoofer and two rear speakers. The soundbar can be connected via Bluetooth, USB, HDMI, and optical. The total output of the soundbar is 600W and can be used with TVs and music players. Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera The Mi 360 ° Home Security Camera is a convenient device to stay at home. After discounting from the original price of 3,999, you can use it at a discounted price of 2,799. The security camera has a camera angle of 110 degrees and is equipped with up to 64GB of microSD card storage. It also has infrared night vision capability to record at 1080p resolution with a 20 megapixel camera. You may be able to earn affiliate commissions by purchasing from the Business Insider India link.Related Topics: Amazon Republic Day Sale 2022 — Best Deals and Offers for Echo Smart Speakers, Fire TV Sticks, etc. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022 — Best Deals and Offers for Gaming Laptops, Accessories

