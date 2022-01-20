Beta version of Google Play game has been released for some Windows 11 users-access methods are as follows:





In December, it became clear that Google plans to bring Android games to Windows 11 and Windows 10 systems in 2022. The company is ready to do more with a small beta release of the Google Play gaming service.

This means that enthusiastic gamers from Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan will have the opportunity to sign up and play their favorite Android games on Windows.

This is a move by Google to compete directly with the Windows ecosystem for Android components in Windows 11 and work with the Amazon Appstore to give users of the latest versions of Windows the opportunity to install Android apps and games.

Google has developed its own app that you can use to access an ever-growing catalog of games such as Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Summoners War, Survival State: Joker Collaboration, and Three Kingdoms Tactics. The app hasn’t been officially released yet, but a beta program is underway that can be used to gain early access.

Cross-platform games on Windows

With this app installed on your Windows PC, gamers can enjoy the appeal of the game on their mobiles, tablets, Chromebooks, Windows PC devices and play with their mouse and keyboard.

Registration for the beta version of the Google Play Games is currently open, but it’s only available to users in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, so if you have an account based in those countries, you’re in luck. If not, you may have to wait.

More information can be found here. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until Google releases the Google Play game to PC users around the world.

The company has confirmed that accessible countries will be announced shortly, so it’s likely that there will be a bigger announcement of the service at this year’s Google I / O, where Android 13 is most likely to be announced.

Google shares videos that showcase what you can expect from Google Play games.

Google has promised to “share more about future beta releases and regional availability,” but it’s an intriguing stance to avoid the Microsoft Store altogether, more from the Google Play Store. In Windows 11 shortly after the category may arrive.

