Google is discontinuing G Suite Legacy Free Edition and urges users to move to paid plans starting with Rs. Month 125





Google announced this week that G Suite’s legacy free version plan will no longer be available from July 1st this year. Users can maintain access to their account by switching to a paid Google Workspace plan. If you’re new to business, Google Workspace plans start with Rs. In India, the monthly fee is $ 125 per user, but in regions such as the United States, the monthly fee is $ 6 (about 450 rupees), which is significantly higher. To facilitate the transition, Google also offers discounts for the first two months. Google’s cloud-based productivity and collaboration tool suite, GSuite, was launched in 2006 as Google Apps and later renamed to Workspace.

This week, Google announced the discontinuation of GSuite Legacy Free Edition through a support post. According to the company, the legacy free version of GSuite will be unavailable from July 1, 2022. Existing users of G Suite Legacy Free Edition will need to upgrade to a paid Google Workspace subscription to maintain service. The company is offering time for GSuite Legacy Free users to upgrade their plans until May 1.

After upgrading, you will be able to use your new subscription for free until at least July 1, 2022. If your organization fails to sign up for a paid subscription by May 1, the company will automatically upgrade to a Google Workspace subscription based on your free plan. The function you are currently using.

If the user does not enter the payment details before July 1st, Google will suspend the Workspace subscription. After a 60-day outage, users will not be able to access Google Workspace services such as Gmail, Calendar, and Meet. Google Photos and YouTube will continue to be available. Suspended accounts can be restored by adding payment details.

According to a 9to5google report, Google has begun sending emails notifying users of GSuite’s legacy free version accounts of changes.

Google rebranded G Suite as Google Workspace in 2020. The new Google Workspace acts as a one-stop location for all productivity apps by Google. Includes apps such as Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, Slides, Meet and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/internet/news/g-suite-legacy-free-edition-transition-workplace-google-plan-may-july-1-discontinued-2718790 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos