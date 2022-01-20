Technology developed to reduce needlestick injury





A recent study reported that 94% of surgeons practicing in the UK were personally affected by needlestick injury (NSI) or that their colleagues had experienced needlestick injury. The Royal College of Nursing also reported last year that pandemic pressure and lack of training explained a 50% increase in sharp injuries.

NeedleSmart, an innovator of UK-based SmartMedTech, aims to change this statistic. Globally.

Of the 100,000 cases of NSI reported, NHS healthcare workers in the United Kingdom are the most affected occupations, with 500,000 in Germany and more than 1 million in the United States. They are estimated to cost $ 500,000 each year for each NHS trust and $ 127 million across the UK. This is not to mention the impact it has on staff absenteeism, the cost of bringing in alternative staff, and legal proceedings against the NHS Trust, which is already under increasing pressure in the pandemic.

To achieve this, Knowsley-based medtech disruptor has entered into an innovation partnership with the world-renowned Alder Hey Childrens NHS Foundation Trust. It is one of Europe’s leading pediatric institutions with its own dedicated innovation center focused on solving real-world problems faced daily. The first phase of the innovation partnership will work on a safety and needlestick injury (NSI) reduction program as part of improving the safety of clinicians and patients. The project aims to impact, reduce, and ultimately prevent the 100,000 NSIs that occur annually to NHS medical staff.

NeedleSmart is working with 15 NHS Trusts across the UK to a greater extent as part of a national pilot, sharing a focus on improved safety, carbon reduction and sustainability. This program is a direct carbon savings as part of the NHS Sustainability Initiative when it comes to the disposal of the resulting medical waste.

Widely recognized for co-creation and adoption of new and innovative technologies, Alder Hey boasts the UK’s largest hospital-based innovation center, a 1000-square-meter innovation hub in the heart of the hospital with more than 25 full-time people. Innovation experts are working. Through this partnership, Alder Hey will work directly with NeedleSmart to bring multifaceted hardware and software solutions to the healthcare market.

Alder Hey will work side by side with NeedleSmart’s team on a collaborative development plan consisting of three phases:

Improving Clinician and Patient Safety Sustainability for Pilot Recycling Clinical Workflow and Data Transactions

NeedleSmart has worked with UK engineering solutions company CAL International to design and innovate a patented needle breaking system. This not only destroys the hypodermic needles, but also provides a complete audit trail for each needle, the path from initial deployment to medical staff assignments, patient injections, and finally safe destruction. indicate.

The NeedleSmart Pro device destroys contaminated needles in a sealed chamber in just 6 seconds, effectively minimizing post-procedure NSI. The NeedleSmart device heats the needle inserted in the chamber to 1,300 degrees Celsius, killing potential harmful pathogens, viruses and bacteria attached to the needle. The needle is compressed into a small ball and ejected from the Needle Smart device as a safe metal ball. At the tip of the syringe.

NeedleSmart recently received FDA 510 (k) approval as a Class II medical device (Class II of Sharps Needle Destruction Device (NDD)).

Claire Liddy, Managing Director of Innovation at the Alder Hey Childrens NHS Foundation Trust, said: At AlderHey, we want to make sure we are always at the forefront of clinical innovation and safety. NeedleSmarts product solutions provide many innovative impetus for building from clinician and patient safety, with a focus on key issues of needlestick injury, carbon reduction and data transactions. Working with NeedleSmart’s team, we’re constantly challenging the traditional way of thinking about scrapping sharps and what the benefits are at that point.

We want to work with companies that have the potential to make a real difference. At the heart of AlderHey is an commitment to innovation, we dare to think differently, build areas of technology and excellence, and scan the horizon for cutting-edge technology. NeedleSmart is one such business, as we work with a select number of partners who share our motivation and vision as it can have a positive impact on health care. Disruptive technology plays an important role now that the safety, sustainability, and innovation of colleagues are very important. We have evaluated the feasibility of NeedleSmart in the background during the first COVID-19 vaccination program. We work with NeedleSmart to reduce the occurrence and impact of needlestick injuries throughout the NHS and pandemic.

Cliff Kirby, NeedleSmart CEO and SmartMedTech Disruptor, said: Working with the Alder Hey Childrens NHS Foundation Trust on this unique innovation partnership, the first phase is aimed at the safety of clinicians and staff regarding needlestick injuries (NSI). The NHS has major safety issues with medical staff. The broader implications of the NSI include the costs of treating injured health care workers, the costs of surrogate staff, and costly proceedings, but the NHS is under great pressure to deal with the pandemic.

Coming from a product development background, I am well aware that every product succeeds only with end-user blessings and inputs. This spirit is at the heart of the AlderHey Innovation Center and we are very pleased to work with the team on collaborative development strategies that can have such a significant positive impact on the medical environment. Seeing Alder Hey’s team offer the first round of COVID-19 vaccination, it is absolute to be associated with an organization that challenges very clearly and provides solutions in a way that is second to none. It is a privilege. Development work with Alder Hey will support a national-level program aimed at sustainable carbon reduction in this area towards the broader NHS sustainability goal of carbon net zero within the NHS by 2040. Provides important use case information for.

