Master google-research / language GitHub language / language / orqa





This directory contains the code for the ORQA dissertation.

Potential search for weakly monitored open domain question answering

Kenton Lee, Ming-Wei Chang, Kristina Toutanova

In ACL 2019

The main code is in the Google AI language repository.

git clone https://github.com/google-research/languagecd Language requirements

Requires Python 3.7, TensorFlow 2.1.0, and ScaNN 1.0.

conda create –name back python = 3.7 source activate back pip install -r language / back /requirements.txt

Run unit tests to verify that the basic dependencies are installed correctly.

python -mlanguage.orqa.utils.scann_utils_test Get data WebQuestions and CuratedTrec

Download the data from DrQA.

git clone https://github.com/facebookresearch/DrQA.git cd DrQA export DRQA_PATH = $ (pwd) sh download.sh Natural question (open)

Install gsutil and download the data from the Natural Questions cloud bucket.

mkdir original_nq gsutil -m cp -R gs: // natural_questions / v1.0 original_nq cd original_nq export ORIG_NQ_PATH = $ (pwd)

Run the preprocessing code to get rid of everything except the question / answer pair with the short answer containing up to 5 tokens.

python -m language.orqa.preprocessing.convert_to_nq_open –logtostderr –input_pattern = $ ORIG_NQ_PATH / v1.0 / train / nq-*. jsonl.gz –output_path = $ ORIG_NQ_PATH / open / NaturalQuestions-train.txt python -m language.orqa.preprocessing.convert_to_nq_open –logtostderr –input_pattern = $ ORIG_NQ_PATH / v1.0 / dev / nq-*. jsonl.gz –output_path = $ ORIG_NQ_PATH / open / NaturalQuestions-dev.txt Data subdivision

There are no exposed train / dev / test dividers in any of the datasets, so create your own dataset.

Export RESPLIT_PATH =

python -m language.orqa.preprocessing.create_data_splits –logtostderr –nq_train_path = $ ORIG_NQ_PATH / open / NaturalQuestions-train.txt –nq_dev_path = $ ORIG_NQ_PATH / open / NaturalQuestions-dev.txt –wb_train_path = $ DRQA_PATH / data / datasets / WebQuestions-train.txt –wb_test_path = $ DRQA_PATH / data / datasets / WebQuestions-test.txt –ct_train_path = $ DRQA_PATH / data / datasets / CuratedTrec-train.txt –ct_test_path = $ DRQA_PATH / data / datasets / CuratedTrec-test.txt –output_dir = $ RESPLIT_PATH

Expect to find the following number of examples in each split.

Train Dev Test Natural Questions (open) 79168 8757 3610 WebQuestions 3417 361 2032 CuratedTrec 1353 133 694

Each row of data is a JSON dictionary in the following format:

{“Question”: “Type of fuel that goes into Zippo”, “Answer”: [“lighter fluid”, “butane”] }

The results of this subdivision of natural questions and Web Questions can be found at gs: // orqa-data / resplit.

evaluation

Format the forecast as a jsonlines file. Each line is a JSON dictionary in the following format:

{“Question”: “Type of fuel that goes into Zippo”, “Prediction”: “Butane”}

Run the evaluation script with the path to the reference and prediction as arguments.

python -m language.orqa.evaluation.evaluate_predictions –references_path = –predictions_path =

The CuratedTrec reference is formatted as a regular expression, in which case you must pass –is_regex = true as an argument.

Modeling preprocessing Wikipedia

Download Wikipedia and use WikiExtractor to remove everything except the raw text.

wget https://archive.org/download/enwiki-20181220/enwiki-20181220-pages-articles.xml.bz2 INPUT_PATH = $ (pwd) /enwiki-20181220-pages-articles.xml.bz2 OUTPUT_PATH = $ (pwd) / enwiki-20181220 python -m wikiextractor.WikiExtractor -o $ OUTPUT_PATH –json –filter_disambig_pages –quiet –processes 12 $ INPUT_PATH

Convert these raw texts into blocks of text. It is used for both pre-training and search databases.

python -m language.preprocessing.preprocess_wiki_extractor –input_pattern = –output_pattern =

blocks.tfr: A TFRecords file where each entry is a string that represents a block of text from Wikipedia. titles.tfr: TFRecords file where the i-th entry is the title of the page to which the i-th block belongs. examples.tfr: TFRecords file where the i-th entry is tf.train. An example that includes a pre-tokened title, block, and lexical delimiter for the i-th block.

The results of running preprocess_wiki_extractor on the December 20, 2018 version of Wikipedia are available at gs: // orqa-data / enwiki-20181220.

Inverse Close Task (ICT) Pre-training:

Due to the large batch size effect, we recommend using TPU for ICT pre-training (4096 was used in this paper).

TPU training MODEL_DIR = gs: // / /

TFHUB_CACHE_DIR = gs: // / /

TFHUB_CACHE_DIR = $ TFHUB_CACHE_DIR TPU_NAME =

python -m language.orqa.experiments.ict_experiment –model_dir = $ MODEL_DIR –bert_hub_module_path = https: //tfhub.dev/google/bert_uncased_L-12_H-768_A-12/1 –examples_path = gs: // orqa-data / enwiki-20181220 / examples.tfr –save_checkpoints_steps = 1000 –batch_size = 4096 –num_train_steps = 100000 –tpu_name = $ TPU_NAME –use_tpu = True GPU continuous Evaluation MODEL_DIR = gs: // / /

TF_CONFIG ='{“cluster”: {“chief”: [“host:port”]}, “task”: {“type”: “evaluator”, “index”: 0}}’ python -m language.orqa.experiments.ict_experiment –model_dir = $ MODEL_DIR –bert_hub_module_path = https: // tfhub.dev/google/bert_uncased_L-12_H-768_A-12/1 –examples_path = gs: //orqa-data/enwiki-20181220/examples.tfr –batch_size = 32 –num_eval_steps = 1 Calculation Wikipedia High density vector index on:

Dense vector index calculations can be performed via TPU, GPU, or incredible parallel CPU calculations. The following command is for the TPU index.

MODULE_PATH = gs: // / / / export / tf_hub / / ict TPU_NAME =

python -m language.orqa.predict.encode_blocks –retriever_module_path = $ MODULE_PATH –examples_path = gs: // orqa-data / enw ​​iki-20181220 / examples.tfr –tpu_name = $ TPU_NAME – use_tpu = True

Pre-trained ICT model results and a high density vector index in the encoded directory are available at gs: // orqa-data / ict.

Open Retrieval Question Answering (ORQA) tweaks:

Processing regular expressions on the fly in the middle of a neural network model (required for CuratedTrec) is complex, so we will only release support for Web Questions and Natural Questions.

Compiling custom operations

ORQA requires some custom operations used to manipulate strings and tokens.

TF_CFLAGS = ($ (python -c’import tensorflow as tf; print (“” .join (tf.sysconfig.get_compile_flags ()))’)) TF_LFLAGS = ($ (python -c’import tensorflow as tf; print (” “.join (tf.sysconfig.get_link_flags ()))’)) g ++ -std = c ++ 11 -shared language / orqa / ops / orqa_ops.cc -o language / orqa / ops / orqa_ops.so -fPIC $ {TF_CFLAGS[@]} $ {TF_LFLAGS[@]} -O2

Run unit tests to verify that these operations are compiled correctly.

python -mlanguage.orqa.ops.orqa_ops_test tweak

For fine tuning, we recommend a machine with a 12GB RAM GPU and a 64GB RAM CPU.

The following example uses the WebQuestions dataset.

Training on GPU MODEL_DIR =

TF_CONFIG ='{“cluster”: {“chief”: [“host:port”]}, “task”: {“type”: “chief”, “index”: 0}}’ python -m language.orqa.experiments.orqa_experiment –retriever_module_path = gs: // orqa-data / ict – -block_records_path = gs: // orqa-data / enwiki-20181220 / blocks.tfr –data_root = gs: // orqa-data / resplit –model_dir = $ MODEL_DIR –dataset_name = WebQuestions –num_train_steps = $ ((3417 * 20)) –save_checkpoints_steps = 1000 Continuous development evaluation GPUMODEL_DIR =

TF_CONFIG ='{“cluster”: {“chief”: [“host:port”]}, “task”: {“type”: “evaluator”, “index”: 0}}’ python -m language.orqa.experiments.orqa_experiment –retriever_module_path = gs: // orqa-data / ict – -block_records_path = gs: // orqa-data / enwiki-20181220 / blocks.tfr –data_root = gs: // orqa-data / resplit –model_dir = $ MODEL_DIR –dataset_name = Final test evaluation on WebQuestions GPU MODEL_DIR =

python -m language.orqa.predict.orqa_eval –dataset_path = gs: // orqa-data / resplit / WebQuestions.resplit.test.jsonl –model_dir = $ MODEL_DIR Demo Run:

Trained Web Questions and Natural Questions models are available at gs: // orqa-data / orqa_nq_model and gs: // orqa-data / orqa_wq_model, respectively. Note that these models are about 1 point lower than the published numbers due to training differences and slight implementation differences due to open sourcing constraints. To try the web demo with the Natural Questions model, run the following command in your browser : 8080.

python -m language.orqa.predict.orqa_demo –model_dir = gs: // arxa-data / arxa_nq_model –port = 8080 Write predictions to file:

To create a forecast in a format that can be used in official evaluation scripts, you can run a batch forecast script. example:

python -m language.orqa.predict.orqa_predict –dataset_path = gs: // orqa-data / resplit / WebQuestions.resplit.test.jsonl –prediction_path = /predictions.jsonl –model_dir = gs: // back-data / back_nq_model

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://github.com/google-research/language/tree/master/language/orqa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos