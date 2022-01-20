Redmi Note 11 Pro global variant design suggested by leaked marketing image, specs also hints





The Redmi Note 11 Pro is on the move towards a global launch scheduled for January 26th, with a marketing poster for the Redmi Note 11 Pro published online prior to that date. The main specifications of the smartphone are also described separately. It is said that the specifications of global mobile phones are different from the lineup released in China last year. The 4G variant of the Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor, but the 5G variant of the mobile phone is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. The leaked rendering of the smartphone suggests the same design as the Chinese variant. Future Redmi Note 11 Pros can be seen to have a hole punch display.

Twitter user @TechInsiderBlog posted a marketing rendering of the Redmi Note 11 Pro. The rendering of the leaked handset shows a similar design to the model launched in China in October. The handset can be seen to be equipped with a hole punch display.

It is seen in black and blue colors. According to the leak, the Redmi Note 11 Pro may have a 120Hz display. You can see the quad rear camera located in the upper left corner of the back panel along with the LED flash. The rear camera setup includes a 108 megapixel main sensor. The leaked marketing poster suggests a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Separately, the leaked specifications for the 4G and 5G variants of Redmi Note 11 Pro were suggested by the MySmartPrice report. According to the report, the Redmi Note 11 Pro smartphone will be available in three color options. They are shades similar to graphite gray, polar white, and the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G diamond dazzle color option.

Like the models announced in China, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are said to have a 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to the report, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor. On the other hand, the 5G variant is expected to be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC internally. As mentioned earlier, both models can employ a quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel main sensor. The report also reiterates the presence of a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Xiaomi has already announced that the Redmi Note 11 series will be available globally on January 26th. It will go on sale at IST at 5:30 pm and will be livestreamed through the company’s social media channels such as Facebook and YouTube.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/redmi-note-11-pro-5g-design-renders-marketing-image-specifications-global-variant-leak-2719199 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos